Russia's Rosatom Withdraws Staff from Iran's Bushehr Nuclear Plant Over Security Concerns

Russia’s Rosatom has withdrawn part of its staff from Iran’s Bushehr nuclear plant due to rising war tensions, leaving 450 specialists to maintain critical operations.

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - As military tensions intensify between Iran and the United States-Israel alliance, the Russian State Atomic Energy Corporation (Rosatom) has significantly reduced its personnel at the Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant in southern Iran. The organization cited mounting security concerns linked to the broadening regional conflict as the primary driver for the withdrawal.

Alexey Likhachev, Director General of Rosatom, confirmed that the phased evacuation began following the onset of heightened hostilities in late February. The process was executed in two stages: the initial phase involved the relocation of non-essential staff and their families, while the second phase saw the departure of an additional 150 technical specialists.

The logistics of the withdrawal were complicated by the closure of Iranian airspace, necessitating that Russian personnel be transported by land to the Armenian border before being repatriated to Moscow.

Currently, a core contingent of 450 Russian specialists remains at the facility. This team is tasked with overseeing sensitive technical operations and maintaining the integrity of the nuclear reactor. Although the facility has not been directly targeted, Likhachev noted that powerful explosions have been recorded within several kilometers of the plant’s physical security perimeter.

Likhachev warned that any kinetic strike on the installation could trigger a regional nuclear catastrophe on a scale comparable to the Chernobyl disaster. He emphasized that the fallout would extend far beyond Iranian borders, impacting the Persian Gulf and neighboring nations.

The Bushehr facility holds critical strategic importance as Iran’s only operational nuclear power plant dedicated to civilian electricity generation. The project’s history is long-standing; it was initiated by a German firm in the 1970s before being abandoned following the 1979 revolution. Russia assumed responsibility for the project in 1995, successfully connecting the plant to Iran’s national grid in 2011.

Industry analysts suggest that this reduction in specialized workforce, coupled with the unstable security climate, will likely obstruct Iran’s nuclear expansion. Specifically, the withdrawal is expected to delay Rosatom’s ongoing supervision of the construction of two additional power units at the site.

While Tehran maintains that the facility serves purely civilian energy purposes, the widening military theater has placed Bushehr at the center of growing environmental and humanitarian concerns. As the conflict continues to evolve, the strategic vulnerability of the facility remains a critical focal point for regional stability.