Asa'ib Ahl al-Haq Warns Foreign Strikes Could Draw Iraq Into “New War”

The strike on the PMF 19th Brigade headquarters in Akashat and related regional disruptions represent the latest incidents contributing to heightened geopolitical and economic tensions in Iraq and the wider Gulf area.

17 minutes ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - The Asa'ib Ahl al-Haq movement on Thursday condemned a military strike targeting the headquarters of the 19th Brigade of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) in Akashat, a town near the Syrian border in western Iraq, describing it as a “treacherous” attack by U.S. and Israeli forces.

The statement from the group asserted that the assault caused multiple casualties among PMF personnel and represented a violation of Iraqi sovereignty.

In a declaration issued Thursday, Asa'ib Ahl al-Haq referred to the targeted site as an official military installation responsible for border security.

The group said that the attack constituted a “dangerous violation of Iraqi sovereignty and an insult to the blood of Iraqis,” and called on the Iraqi government to take immediate steps to assert full control over national airspace and territory.

The statement emphasized that no foreign military operations should be conducted over Iraqi territory “under any name or excuse.”

The movement further warned that continued attacks of this nature could draw Iraq into a “new war” that it said would be rejected by the Iraqi people and national forces. It added that the deaths of PMF members in the strike would serve as a unifying force for protecting the country’s national dignity.

Separately, the Iraqi Ministry of Oil issued a communiqué addressing the broader security situation in the Gulf region and its implications for global energy markets.

The ministry expressed concern over recent attacks on oil tankers near Basra Province, including an incident on Wednesday in which two tankers were targeted near the port of Umm Qasr. One passenger reportedly died in the attack, while 20 others were rescued, according to a security source cited by the ministry.

The ministry highlighted that such incidents in key maritime corridors pose significant risks to the global economy, emphasizing that disruptions in energy supply routes could have far-reaching consequences for market stability.

Officials called on all parties to exercise restraint and to keep waterways and energy infrastructure out of conflict zones to protect both regional and international economic interests.

The recent tensions follow a series of regional incidents affecting oil transport and energy infrastructure.

On Thursday, reports indicated that two additional tankers in Iraqi waters had been targeted, coinciding with broader disruptions in the Gulf region.

Iran reportedly carried out an attack on fuel storage facilities in Bahrain, while Saudi authorities intercepted drones heading toward the Shaybah oil field. In Oman, drones struck fuel tanks at the Salalah port, leading to temporary suspension of operations, according to regional media.

Global oil markets reacted to these developments, with Brent crude rising to $101.59 per barrel and West Texas Intermediate (WTI) approaching $96 per barrel.

Analysts noted that these price movements came despite the International Energy Agency’s announcement of a record release of 400 million barrels from strategic reserves by member states, aimed at stabilizing supplies.

Market observers described the release as insufficient to counter ongoing disruptions, particularly as the Strait of Hormuz—a critical shipping artery—remains effectively closed amid heightened tensions.

Iraqi officials have warned that the cumulative effect of these security incidents not only threatens regional stability but also risks the livelihoods of millions of people worldwide.

The Ministry of Oil’s statement stressed that the security and safety of shipping must be insulated from political disputes, noting the broader economic impact of potential disruptions on energy markets.

Asa'ib Ahl al-Haq’s statement highlighted that the 19th Brigade headquarters in Akashat serves a defensive function for Iraq’s western border and asserted that the attack undermined the country’s capacity to safeguard its territory.

The group called for an immediate governmental response to prevent further foreign incursions and to reinforce national control over airspace and land.

The movement also suggested that the attack formed part of a pattern aimed at reshaping military dynamics in the region.

In its statement, Asa'ib Ahl al-Haq emphasized that any foreign military actions within Iraqi territory should cease, citing national sovereignty and the sanctity of Iraqi lives as paramount considerations.

In the economic sphere, analysts highlighted that disruptions to oil and gas shipments through strategic maritime corridors could provoke significant inflationary pressures and necessitate adjustments in domestic energy policies.

Countries across Asia and Oceania, including New Zealand and Australia, have reportedly begun implementing contingency measures to mitigate fuel shortages. Air New Zealand announced cuts to 1,100 flights over the next two months, while Australian authorities adjusted fuel quality standards to release additional domestic supply.

Financial markets reflected these developments, with equities in Tokyo, Hong Kong, Shanghai, Sydney, Seoul, Mumbai, Wellington, Singapore, Taipei, Manila, and Jakarta all recording declines on Thursday.

Currency markets showed a mixed response, with the euro and pound weakening against the dollar, while the dollar-yen exchange rate remained relatively stable.

The spike in oil prices, coupled with regional instability, has renewed concerns about potential global economic repercussions.

Analysts noted that while strategic stockpile releases may temporarily ease volatility, sustained disruptions in the Gulf could have lasting effects on energy prices and economic growth.

Iran has also reportedly signaled readiness for a prolonged conflict affecting energy supply and economic targets associated with U.S. and Israeli interests.

The Revolutionary Guards warned that they may target economic centers, banks, and technology offices across the Gulf and Israel, heightening tensions in the broader Middle East region.

The Iraqi government has yet to issue an official statement regarding the recent PMF headquarters strike, though Asa'ib Ahl al-Haq’s communiqué underscored an urgent call for intervention to protect national sovereignty and prevent further foreign military actions on Iraqi soil.

Thursday’s developments mark a continuation of escalating security incidents in Iraq and the Gulf region, affecting both military and economic spheres.

Asa'ib Ahl al-Haq’s statement, along with warnings from the Ministry of Oil, underscores the intersecting challenges of national defense and energy security amid ongoing regional hostilities.