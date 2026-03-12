Iranian Consul in Erbil Says Tehran Faced ‘International Betrayal’ in U.S. Talks

Iran’s Consul in Erbil, Faramarz Asadi, accused the U.S. and Israel of attacking Iran during final Geneva talks, calling it “international betrayal” and claiming more than 100 students were killed in a school strike.

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Faramarz Asadi, Iran’s Consul in Erbil, said on Thursday that during the final round of negotiations between Iran and the United States in Geneva, Switzerland, Tehran was subjected to “international betrayal” and that all international red lines were breached.

Speaking at a press conference, Asadi said the Iranian delegation resumed talks with Washington at the request of regional countries, despite lacking trust in U.S. officials. He stated: “Throughout history, the United States has not been honest in negotiations.”

On the broader regional situation, the Consul General blamed Israel and the United States for initiating attacks against Iran, asserting that war had been imposed on his country.

He emphasized: “Otherwise, we did not desire war and will defend ourselves with all our might,” adding that “war and negotiations cannot take place together at any time.”

Asadi stated, "This current war against the Islamic Republic of Iran is not only against us, but rather against international diplomacy and international negotiations, because once again, while our negotiating delegation was engaged in discussions with the American delegation, our country was attacked, even though further rounds of negotiations were scheduled to take place."

The Iranian Consul in Erbil also mentioned that on the first day of the war, the United States and Israel bombarded a children's school, resulting in the death of more than 100 students. As he put it, "This incident has triggered significant resonance and widespread protest at the international level, and even within the United States itself."

This article was updated on March 12, 2026, at 11:40am.