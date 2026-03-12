Saudi Arabia Intercepts Drones Near Embassies District, Oil Field Amid Iran’s Gulf Attacks

Bahrain hit by fuel tank strike, Kuwait downs drones, and projectile hits ship near UAE as regional tensions escalate

1 hour ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — Saudi Arabia said Thursday its air defenses intercepted multiple drones, including one approaching a district housing foreign embassies, as Iran expands attacks across the Gulf targeting energy infrastructure and shipping routes.

A spokesperson for Saudi Arabia’s defense ministry said an “enemy drone” was shot down while attempting to approach the diplomatic district. The ministry also confirmed that another drone was intercepted in the eastern parts of the country.

In a separate statement, Saudi officials said two drones heading toward the strategic Shaybah oil field were intercepted and destroyed.

The facility, located near the border with the United Arab Emirates, is operated by Saudi Aramco, one of the world’s largest energy companies by market capitalization and a cornerstone of Saudi Arabia’s oil production.

The announcement came a day after Riyadh said it had foiled several additional drone attacks targeting the same facility.

Elsewhere in the Gulf, Kuwait said its air defenses intercepted several drones on Thursday as Iran continued strikes against oil-rich Gulf states. Kuwait’s defense ministry said the interceptions came amid Tehran’s campaign to target global energy markets in retaliation for U.S. and Israeli military strikes.

The escalating conflict has already begun disrupting vital trade routes and energy infrastructure across the region.

Authorities in Bahrain ordered residents in parts of Muharraq Governorate to remain indoors after what officials described as an Iranian attack on fuel storage tanks.

“The blatant Iranian aggression targets fuel tanks at a facility in Muharraq Governorate,” Bahrain’s Interior Ministry said in a statement, urging residents to close windows and ventilation openings as firefighters battled smoke and flames.

Maritime security has also deteriorated as attacks spread to shipping lanes.

The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said a container ship near the United Arab Emirates was struck by an “unknown projectile,” causing a small fire onboard. The agency said the vessel’s crew was reported safe.

The incident adds to growing concerns that trade through the Strait of Hormuz — a narrow waterway through which roughly one-fifth of the world’s crude oil passes — could be severely disrupted.

Iranian missile and drone attacks have already slowed shipping traffic in the strategic corridor.

Oil prices have climbed sharply since the United States and Israel launched air strikes on Iran late last month, an operation that killed Iran’s supreme leader and triggered a broad regional confrontation.

On Thursday, crude prices surged more than nine percent, rising back above $100 per barrel despite emergency efforts to stabilize markets.

The International Energy Agency said Wednesday its member states had agreed to release 400 million barrels of crude oil from strategic reserves — the largest coordinated release in the agency’s history.

However, analysts said the record reserve release has so far failed to offset market fears that attacks on energy infrastructure and shipping lanes could escalate further.

With the Shaybah field repeatedly targeted and fuel facilities struck elsewhere in the Gulf, traders increasingly worry the conflict could significantly disrupt global oil supplies if it continues.

