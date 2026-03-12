Ali Larijani Threatens Regional Power Grid Attacks if U.S. Targets Electricity Supply

“If they do that, the whole region will go dark in less than half an hour, and darkness provides ample opportunity to hunt down U.S. servicemen running for safety,” he wrote.

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council of Iran, Ali Larijani, warned on Thursday that Tehran could target power grids across the region if the United States launches strikes on Iran’s electricity infrastructure.

In a post on X, Larijani said that if Iran’s power supply were attacked, the consequences would extend beyond its borders.

His remarks came after US President Donald Trump stated that U.S. forces could disable Iran’s electricity network “within one hour,” warning that restoring the system could take a generation.

The escalating rhetoric comes amid a widening war involving the United States, Israel, and Iran that began on Feb. 28, when U.S. and Israeli forces launched a large-scale joint military campaign dubbed Operation Epic Fury and Operation Roaring Lion.

As of March 12, the conflict has entered its 13th day, with mounting casualties and increasing regional tensions.

The initial strikes on Feb. 28 killed Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei, along with several senior military and security officials in Tehran. On March 8, his son, Mojtaba Khamenei, was named the country’s new Supreme Leader.