President Barzani Offers Condolences on Passing of Kurdish Figure Salih Muslim

Barzani expresses sympathy to family, prays for the deceased’s soul

1 hour ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — President Masoud Barzani, on Thursday, extended his condolences over the passing of Kurdish figure Salih Muslim, expressing sympathy to the late figure’s family and relatives.

In a statement published on X, Barzani said he was saddened by the news and offered prayers for the deceased.

“On the passing of the late Salih Muslim, I offer my deepest condolences and sympathies to his family and relatives,” Barzani wrote. “I pray to Almighty God to grant his soul a place in the highest paradise.”

The Kurdish leader concluded the message with a Quranic phrase commonly used in condolences: “Surely, we belong to Allah and to Him we shall return.”

Messages of condolence have been shared by Kurdish figures and officials following the announcement of Muslim’s death, as tributes continue for the late Kurdish personality.

Salih Muslim, one of the most prominent political figures from western Kurdistan in Syria, passed away on Wednesday in Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region, after an illness.

On Thursday morning, his body was transported through the Peshabour Border Crossing in a special ceremony before being sent to western Kurdistan. He is expected to be laid to rest in the city of Kobani.