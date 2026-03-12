Iran’s Parliament Speaker Warns of Escalation if Gulf Islands Are Attacked

Tehran threatens to “abandon all restraint” amid reports of potential strike on key oil island

2 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — Iran’s parliament speaker warned Thursday that Tehran would escalate its military response if the United States or Israel attacks any of the country’s islands in the Gulf, issuing one of the strongest threats yet as the regional conflict intensifies.

Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, speaker of Iran’s parliament, said Tehran would “abandon all restraint” if its territorial islands come under attack.

“Homeland or death! Any aggression against the soil of Iranian islands will shatter all restraint,” Ghalibaf wrote in a post on X. “We will abandon all restraint and make the Persian Gulf run with the blood of invaders.”

He added that any American casualties resulting from such escalation would be the “personal responsibility” of U.S. President Donald Trump.

Ghalibaf did not specify which islands he was referring to, but the warning came amid reports that potential military action against Iranian positions in the Gulf is being considered as the war between Iran, the United States, and Israel continues to expand.

Iran launched a new wave of drone and missile attacks targeting energy infrastructure across the Gulf on Thursday, escalating a rapidly widening regional war and pushing global oil prices above $100 per barrel despite unprecedented releases from strategic reserves.

The latest strikes came hours after two oil tankers near Iraq were attacked in what Iraqi authorities described as sabotage, killing at least one crew member and triggering an ongoing search for missing sailors. Thirty-eight crew members were rescued, officials said.

The renewed attacks followed warnings from Tehran that it could wage a prolonged conflict that would “destroy” the global economy if the ongoing war with the United States and Israel continues.

According to a report by Axios, U.S. officials have discussed the possibility of targeting or capturing Kharg Island, a strategic Iranian oil export terminal in the northern Gulf that handles a large portion of the country’s crude shipments.

The island is considered one of Iran’s most important energy assets and has historically been a critical hub for the country’s oil exports.

Ghalibaf’s remarks underscore the rising tensions surrounding the Gulf’s strategic waterways and islands as the conflict widens across the region, raising concerns about further escalation around vital energy infrastructure and shipping routes.