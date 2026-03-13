Iran Accuses U.S. of Fueling Middle East Instability, Escalating Strait of Hormuz Tensions

Iravani stated that U.S. policies have undermined maritime security and contributed to regional instability, adding that Tehran considers Washington the primary party responsible for the ongoing tensions.

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Iran’s permanent representative to the United Nations has accused Washington of being responsible for instability in the Middle East and rising tensions in the Strait of Hormuz.

On Thursday, Amir-Saeid Iravani, the permanent representative of Iran to the United Nations, said the current situation in the region—particularly in the Strait of Hormuz—was the result of actions, interference, and attacks carried out by the United States.

Iravani stated that U.S. policies have undermined maritime security and contributed to regional instability, adding that Tehran considers Washington the primary party responsible for the ongoing tensions.

His remarks came alongside a statement by Iran’s Parliament Speaker, Mohammad-Bagher Ghalibaf, who wrote on the platform X that “we will abandon all restraint and make the Persian Gulf run with the blood of invaders,” a comment widely interpreted as signaling no intention to halt hostilities. In the same post, he also suggested that the blood of American soldiers would be the personal responsibility of U.S. President Donald Trump.

The statements come amid escalating regional conflict following a large-scale military campaign launched by the United States and Israel against Iran on February 28. The coordinated strikes—codenamed Operation Epic Fury by the United States and Operation Roaring Lion by Israel—have targeted Iran’s senior leadership, military infrastructure, and nuclear facilities, significantly intensifying tensions across the region.