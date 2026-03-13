Trump Claims Iran’s Military ‘Decimated’ as Conflict Escalates

“Iran’s Navy is gone, their Air Force is no longer, missiles, drones and everything else are being decimated,” he said.

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday that Iran’s military capabilities have been largely destroyed, as fighting intensifies following a major U.S.-Israeli campaign against the country.

In a statement posted on Truth Social, Trump asserted that U.S. forces were “totally destroying the regime of Iran, militarily, economically, and otherwise,” while criticizing coverage by The New York Times.

“We are totally destroying the regime of Iran… yet, if you read the Failing New York Times, you would incorrectly think that we are not winning,” Trump wrote.

The U.S. president claimed that Iran’s naval and air capabilities had been neutralized and that its missile and drone programs were being dismantled.

“Iran’s Navy is gone, their Air Force is no longer, missiles, drones and everything else are being decimated,” he said, adding that Washington possessed “unparalleled firepower, unlimited ammunition, and plenty of time.”

Trump also issued a warning to the Iranian leadership, while accusing Tehran of killing innocent people around the world for decades.

The remarks come amid escalating regional conflict following a large-scale military campaign launched by the United States and Israel against Iran on Feb. 28. The coordinated strikes—codenamed Operation Epic Fury by the United States and Operation Roaring Lion by Israel—have targeted Iran’s senior leadership, military infrastructure, and nuclear facilities.

Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei, was killed in Tehran during the initial waves of strikes on Feb. 28. He was succeeded by his son, Mojtaba Khamenei, who has vowed to continue resistance against the United States and Israel.

Tehran has also threatened to keep the Strait of Hormuz closed, raising fears of further escalation and potential disruption to global energy supplies.