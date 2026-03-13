Trump Announces U.S. Will Intensify Strikes on Iran Over Coming Week

President Trump reaffirmed that the U.S. military will continue its campaign of precision strikes until Iran's offensive military capabilities are fully dismantled and regional security is restored.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - President Donald Trump announced on Friday that the United States military is prepared to intensify kinetic operations against Iran, stating that the Pentagon has already achieved approximately 90 percent destruction of the country’s missile capabilities following a series of precision strikes.

​The president’s comments, delivered during a March 13 interview with Fox News’ Brian Kilmeade, follow a period of heightened tensions characterized by maritime friction in the Strait of Hormuz and reports of domestic security threats within the United States. President Trump indicated that the current military campaign, which he described as ahead of schedule, is aimed at the total dismantlement of Iran’s strategic offensive capacity and its defense industrial base.

​Military operations have focused on the systematic neutralization of aerial and naval assets. According to the president, the Iranian Navy has been effectively eliminated, with U.S. forces currently searching for what may be the final remaining vessel in their fleet. The air force and primary leadership tiers have also been described as severely compromised or "gone."

​Supporting the primary offensive, the president cited the efficacy of previous operations, specifically referencing "Midnight Hammer." He noted that the use of B-2 bombers in that mission was foundational in "obliterating" Iranian facilities, a move he asserted was necessary to prevent a wider regional conflict and ensure the security of Israel. Current operations have built upon this by targeting manufacturing plants where missiles and drones are produced.

​The strategic focus remains on conventional military infrastructure. While reports have circulated regarding Iran’s stockpiles of highly enriched uranium—estimated by some officials to be over 400 kilograms—President Trump stated that the U.S. is not currently focused on an operation to seize that material. Instead, the administration’s priority remains the continued destruction of missile and drone delivery systems.

​The regional impact of the conflict has extended to the Strait of Hormuz, a critical global energy corridor. President Trump acknowledged that the strait is not currently open and stated that the U.S. is prepared to escort oil tankers through the waterway if necessary. He characterized the Iranian efforts to disrupt shipping as a "last ditch effort" by a regime whose conventional naval power has been depleted.

​To mitigate the economic impact of the maritime disruption, the United States has coordinated an unprecedented release from the strategic oil reserve, a move joined by 32 other nations. The president also indicated that the administration is reviewing a potential suspension of the Jones Act to facilitate more flexible domestic shipping and alleviate oil shocks.

​Regional dynamics among Gulf allies have reportedly shifted in favor of U.S. objectives. President Trump noted that while some nations in the region had previously maintained a neutral stance, recent Iranian strikes against Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Iraq, and Bahrain have solidified a "very solid" and unified relationship with the United States. He emphasized that these allies are currently utilizing Patriot missile systems to successfully intercept incoming threats with near-total accuracy.

​Regarding the internal stability of the Iranian government, the president addressed recent communications attributed to the supreme leader. He noted that while a long statement was issued, the leader was not seen or heard, leading to assessments that he remains "damaged." The president contrasted the regime’s rhetoric with its internal actions, specifically citing the use of "thugs" and "machine guns" to suppress domestic protesters. He alleged that approximately 32,000 people were killed by the regime prior to the start of current hostilities.

​Domestically, the interview addressed several security incidents within the United States. Reports detailed an attack at Old Dominion University involving a naturalized citizen from Sierra Leone previously convicted of supporting ISIS, as well as an attack on a synagogue in Michigan. In New York, an incident involving an improvised explosive device (IED) near Gracie Mansion was also noted.

​President Trump attributed these domestic security challenges to previous immigration policies, stating that 25 million people entered the country illegally during the prior administration, including individuals he characterized as criminals and those from mental institutions. He emphasized that under his current administration, the border is now "100 percent" secure, reporting zero illegal entries over the last eight months.

​The president also discussed the "Save America Act," a legislative priority focused on voter identification and proof of citizenship for elections. He argued that the act is essential for national security and electoral integrity, claiming that 86 percent of Democrats approve of the measures despite political opposition in Congress.

​On the international front, President Trump confirmed an upcoming meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping. He noted that despite high economic competition, the relationship remains "good" and "strong." He highlighted reports of energy shortages in China, characterized by long gas lines, which he suggested would frame the context of the upcoming diplomatic discussions.

​The president concluded by reaffirming the "peace through strength" doctrine, noting that while he built the military to deter conflict, the current circumstances necessitated a "little excursion" to ensure that "crazy people" do not obtain nuclear weapons. He stated that the military currently possesses "virtually unlimited ammunition" and will continue to apply pressure until the mission’s objectives are fully realized.