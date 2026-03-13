U.S. Sends 2,200 Marines Aboard Three Warships to Middle East, ABC News Reports

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - A Marine expeditionary unit of 2,200 personnel aboard three U.S. Navy amphibious ships has been ordered to the Middle East, according to reports from ABC News citing two U.S. officials.

The 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), normally stationed in Japan and operating in the INDO-PACOM region, will redeploy to the Middle East.

Officials clarified that the deployment does not necessarily indicate immediate ground operations in Iran, but provides land, amphibious, and aviation assets that can be made available to military commanders as required.

The 31st MEU includes a squadron of F-35 fighter jets and a squadron of MV-22 Osprey tiltrotor aircraft, enhancing its operational flexibility in the region.

This is a developing story and will be updated.