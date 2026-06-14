In a small Akre village, villagers preserve handwritten documents that quietly link them to one of the Arab world's greatest singers.

4 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - In a quiet village in the Akre district, the memories of a global music icon have been carefully preserved for decades. Benatan, nestled in the Harkiyati area, is not just an ordinary village; it is the place where Kadim Al Sahir, the celebrated "Caesar of Arabic music," began his professional and artistic journey as a shy young teacher.

In 1978, long before he captivated millions on global stages, Al Sahir was appointed as a primary school teacher in Benatan.

His dedication extended beyond the daytime classroom; as part of a national anti-illiteracy campaign, he also taught evening classes for the village's adult residents.

Today, several villagers still proudly safeguard school report cards and official documents bearing the signature of "Kadim Jabbar Ibrahim", the artist's birth name, used before he became known to the world simply as "Al Sahir."

Residents of Benatan look back on his time there with deep respect and fondness.

"He was a very shy and calm young man," the locals recall. "He didn't mingle excessively, but he was beloved by everyone."

A significant turning point in Al Sahir's musical life occurred within the borders of this Kurdish village.

After returning from a visit to his family in southern Iraq, he brought back an oud (the traditional Middle Eastern lute).

According to his friends and former students from that era, it was in his humble room in Benatan that Al Sahir seriously began practicing the instrument.

When locals would ask him to sing, he would modestly reply, "I haven't learned yet; I am just practicing for fun and to pass the time."

His time in the village also left behind charming anecdotes that the residents still share with a smile.

One famous story involves a "Tom and Jerry" situation in his school residence.

Plagued by mice in his room, Al Sahir asked the villagers for a cat to help solve the problem.

However, the generous locals frequently gifted the young teacher delicious traditional Harki cheese. Al Sahir later joked that the cat became so stuffed with the rich Kurdish cheese that it completely lost its drive to hunt the mice.

Today, the shy teacher who once practiced his chords in the quiet nights of Benatan is celebrated worldwide as the undisputed Caesar of Arabic song.

Yet, his ink signatures on the faded identification cards of his old students remain a cherished historical testament, preserving the memory of a young man's humble beginnings and his enduring connection to the Kurdistan Region.