Cuba Begins Prisoner Release Amid Confirmed Talks With United States

Cuba began releasing prisoners Friday in a Vatican-mediated initiative and confirmed ongoing talks with the United States. The move follows U.S. pressure, including a fuel blockade, and is framed by Havana as a gesture of goodwill amid strained bilateral relations.

10 minutes ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Cuba’s government began releasing prisoners on Friday as part of negotiations facilitated by the Vatican and confirmed that discussions with the United States were underway, officials said. The releases, framed by Havana as a gesture of goodwill, follow intensified U.S. pressure under President Donald Trump, who has targeted the Caribbean island with a fuel blockade, AFP reported.

The Justicia 11J rights group confirmed that two individuals jailed for participating in major anti-government protests in July 2021 had been freed.

Cuban authorities said Thursday that a total of 51 prisoners would be released following talks with the Holy See, which has historically mediated between Havana and Washington. The identities and criminal records of most of those being freed were not disclosed.

President Miguel Diaz-Canel confirmed that his government was engaged in discussions with U.S. officials, providing limited details about the nature of the negotiations.

“Cuban officials recently held discussions with representatives of the United States government,” Diaz-Canel said during a nationally televised meeting with senior officials. “These conversations have been aimed at seeking solutions — through dialogue — to the bilateral differences,” he added.

The prisoner release comes amid heightened U.S.-Cuba tensions following the January overthrow of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, a longtime ally of Havana.

In response, the Trump administration imposed a U.S. oil blockade on Cuba, citing what it described as an “extraordinary threat” to American security. This measure compounded a decades-long economic embargo, further straining Cuba’s energy supplies and disrupting daily life.

Airlines have curtailed or suspended flights due to fuel shortages, while power plants and farms have struggled to operate, AFP reported.

Trump has publicly signaled his intent to press Cuba on negotiations. Last weekend, he told CNN, “They want to make a deal so badly,” and predicted that the Cuban government “is going to fall pretty soon.” The president also indicated that Cuba was next on his agenda following actions in Iran and Venezuela.

Cuban authorities described the releases as part of a conciliatory approach toward the Vatican. “The government of Cuba considers these measures a goodwill gesture toward the Holy See,” the official statement noted.

Observers said the Vatican has historically played a mediating role in bilateral tensions between Cuba and the United States.

The talks reportedly include private discussions involving Raul Guillermo Rodriguez Castro, a grandson of former Cuban President Raul Castro, and U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who is Cuban-American.

Rodriguez Castro was present at Friday’s televised meeting chaired by Diaz-Canel. U.S. media reports indicate these discussions have been ongoing for several weeks, though no formal agreement has been announced.

Cuban President Diaz-Canel described the negotiations as being supported by unspecified “international factors,” without elaboration. He emphasized dialogue as the method for resolving disputes but did not disclose specific concessions or proposed arrangements with Washington.

Mexico’s President Claudia Sheinbaum welcomed the development, framing it as a positive step for diplomatic dialogue.

“Good. Mexico has always pushed for peace and diplomatic dialogue — particularly given the injustice of the blockade against the Cuban people for all these years,” she told reporters, reflecting the broader regional interest in stabilizing U.S.-Cuba relations.

Tensions in the Florida Straits have remained high. On February 25, Cuban forces fired on a speedboat carrying alleged U.S.-based assailants.

Five of the occupants were killed, an incident that underscored the volatility surrounding bilateral relations and the security environment in Cuban waters, AFP reported.

The releases mark the first major step toward potential rapprochement between Havana and Washington since the intensification of U.S. sanctions.

While the government characterized the move as a humanitarian gesture, observers note that it also coincides with diplomatic pressure from multiple fronts, including the Vatican and regional actors.

Friday’s events reflect Cuba’s dual approach: conciliatory actions toward international mediators and continued engagement with the United States, even as the island faces economic hardship and escalating domestic pressures.

Cuba began releasing prisoners and confirmed ongoing talks with the United States under the auspices of the Vatican, officials said, AFP reported.