KRG Condemns Attack on UAE Consulate in Erbil, Urges Baghdad to Stop Armed Groups

Regional government says assault violates international law and threatens stability in Kurdistan Region and Iraq

13 minutes ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) on Saturday strongly condemned the recent attack on the United Arab Emirates Consulate General in Erbil, describing it as a terrorist act and a violation of international law.

In a statement issued on March 14, the KRG denounced the assault as well as all attacks targeting the territory and institutions of the Kurdistan Region, including diplomatic missions and consulates.

The regional government said such “terrorist and subversive attacks” represent a flagrant violation of international law and undermine the sovereignty of both the Kurdistan Region and Iraq.

“These attacks are entirely unjustifiable,” the statement said.

The KRG also called on the federal government in Baghdad to fulfill its legal responsibility to halt the activities of armed groups and militias operating outside the law, warning that such forces pose a growing threat to security.

“The federal government must put an end to these outlawed forces, groups, and militias that have become a genuine threat to the people of the Kurdistan Region and Iraq in general,” the statement added.

According to the KRG, repeated assaults by these groups have resulted in dozens of casualties and caused significant damage across the Kurdistan Region and other parts of Iraq.

The regional government reiterated its condemnation of attacks against diplomatic missions, stressing that protecting foreign consulates and international representatives is a fundamental obligation under international law.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the United Arab Emirates said Saturday that a drone attack targeted the United Arab Emirates Consulate in Erbil, injuring two security personnel and causing significant damage to the diplomatic compound.

In a statement, the ministry condemned the incident as a “cowardly terrorist attack,” noting that it was the second strike on the consulate within a week.

It stressed that attacks on diplomatic missions violate international law, particularly the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations, which guarantees the protection and inviolability of diplomatic facilities and staff.

The UAE warned that such attacks represent a dangerous escalation that could threaten regional security and stability. It called on the governments of Iraq and the Kurdistan Regional Government to investigate the incident, identify those responsible, and ensure they are held accountable, while reiterating the need to protect diplomatic missions in accordance with international law.