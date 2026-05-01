Iraqi Shia Parties Reach Preliminary Deal on Ministerial Distribution

Negotiations advance toward forming a new government, with key ministries and power-sharing formulas taking shape

2 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Iraq’s political landscape is edging closer to a new government formation, as Shia parties have reached a preliminary agreement on the distribution of ministerial posts following ongoing negotiations in Baghdad.

On Friday, Dr. Basim Al-Aghaili, a member of the media team of Mohammed Shia’ Al-Sudani, head of the State Administration and Development Coalition, revealed to Kurdistan24 that political parties have agreed in principle on how ministries will be divided within the upcoming cabinet.

Al-Aghaili explained that the allocation of ministries is based on the number of parliamentary seats held by each political bloc. He noted that securing a sovereign ministry requires at least 14 seats in parliament, reflecting a structured formula guiding the distribution of key positions.

According to Al-Aghaili, the preliminary distribution includes several major political actors. The State Administration and Development Coalition is set to receive four ministries, with the Oil Ministry already confirmed as part of its share.

The Kurdistan Democratic Party is expected to take the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, with its total share in the cabinet ranging between two and three ministries.

Meanwhile, Asaib Ahl al-Haq has secured the Ministry of Finance, with a strong likelihood that Taif Sami will remain in the position. The Hikma Movement is expected to receive one ministry.

Al-Aghaili indicated that the formation of the new cabinet is anticipated within 20 days, emphasizing that the government enjoys broad internal support among political factions.

He added that the process is also backed internationally, with what he described as strong support from the United States and European countries.

In a parallel development, discussions have begun regarding the activation of the vice presidency positions. Al-Aghaili noted that two deputies to the president are expected to be appointed—one representing the Shia component and the other representing the Sunni component.

As negotiations continue to solidify agreements, Iraq appears to be moving toward a new phase of governance, with political forces working to finalize a cabinet structure that reflects parliamentary balance and power-sharing dynamics.