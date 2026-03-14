UAE Says Two Security Personnel Injured in Attack on Consulate in Erbil

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the United Arab Emirates described the incident as a “cowardly terrorist attack” carried out by a drone against the diplomatic facility.

1 hour ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the United Arab Emirates said Saturday that two security personnel were injured after a drone attack targeted the United Arab Emirates Consulate in Erbil, condemning the incident and calling for an investigation into the strike on the diplomatic mission in the capital of the Kurdistan Region.

In a statement issued on March 14, the ministry said the attack struck the UAE consulate compound in Erbil, resulting in injuries to two members of the security staff and causing significant damage to the consulate building.

The ministry described the incident as a “cowardly terrorist attack” carried out by a drone against the diplomatic facility.

According to the statement, the strike marks the second time within a single week that the UAE consulate in the Kurdistan Region has been targeted. The ministry did not provide additional operational details regarding the type of drone used or the timing of the attack.

The UAE Foreign Ministry emphasized that attacks against diplomatic missions and their facilities constitute a violation of international legal protections afforded to diplomatic premises.

“The targeting of diplomatic missions and headquarters is a clear violation of all international laws and norms, particularly the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations,” the ministry said in the statement.

The Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations establishes the framework governing diplomatic relations between states and guarantees the inviolability and immunity of diplomatic buildings and personnel.

The UAE statement said such protections are intended to ensure the safety of diplomatic missions and their employees in host countries.

The ministry also said the attack represented a development with potential implications for regional security conditions.

“These types of attacks represent a dangerous escalation and a threat to regional security and stability,” the ministry said.

In response to the incident, the UAE called on authorities in Iraq and the Kurdistan Regional Government to investigate the circumstances surrounding the attack and identify those responsible.

The ministry urged both governments to take all necessary measures to ensure that the perpetrators are held accountable.

“The State of the United Arab Emirates calls on the Iraqi government and the Kurdistan Regional Government to investigate the details of this attack to determine the parties responsible for it,” the ministry said.

It further called for steps to ensure that those responsible for the attack are prosecuted.

The ministry reiterated the UAE’s position rejecting attacks targeting diplomatic facilities, describing such incidents as attempts to undermine security and stability.

At the conclusion of the statement, the ministry reaffirmed the need to protect diplomatic missions and their personnel in accordance with international legal standards and established diplomatic norms.



This article was updated on Saturday, March 14, 2026, at 03:34pm.