Kurdistan PM, U.S. Envoy Discuss Regional Security in Phone Call

Masrour Barzani and Tom Barrack condemn attacks on Kurdistan Region and U.S. Embassy in Baghdad

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani, held a phone call on Saturday evening with Tom Barrack, the U.S. special envoy for Syria and ambassador to Türkiye.

According to a statement released by the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG), the two officials discussed the broader situation in the Kurdistan Region, Iraq, and the wider Middle East amid ongoing regional tensions.

During the conversation, both sides condemned recent attacks targeting the Kurdistan Region as well as the United States Embassy in Baghdad, underscoring the need to protect diplomatic missions and maintain stability.

Barzani and Barrack also emphasized the importance of maintaining continuous communication between the Kurdistan Regional Government and the United States in order to address evolving security developments in the region.

"We condemned the attacks on the Kurdistan Region and the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad," Barzani wrote on X. "We also discussed the situation in the Kurdistan Region, Iraq, and the wider region."

I spoke with @USAMBTurkiye Tom Barrack and we condemned the attacks on the Kurdistan Region and the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad.



We also discussed the situation in the Kurdistan Region, Iraq, and the wider region. — Masrour Barzani (@masrourbarzani) March 14, 2026

The call comes amid heightened security concerns following a series of drone and rocket attacks targeting military and diplomatic facilities in Iraq and the Kurdistan Region. Several of the incidents have been linked by Iraqi and international officials to Iran-aligned armed groups operating under the umbrella of the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF).

Tensions have escalated across the Middle East since the outbreak of the ongoing confrontation involving the United States, Israel, and Iran, raising fears of a broader regional conflict.

The United States remains a key security and political partner of the Kurdistan Region, with American forces stationed in several locations in Iraq and the Kurdistan Region as part of the international coalition against ISIS and per the strategic security agreement between Iraq and the United States.

Officials in Erbil and Washington have repeatedly stressed the importance of coordination and dialogue to prevent further instability and safeguard diplomatic missions and coalition personnel.