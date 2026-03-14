Israel Says Two Senior Iranian Intelligence Officials Killed in Tehran Strike

Officials had recently replaced intelligence chief killed at start of Operation Roaring Lion

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — The Israeli military said Saturday that it had killed two senior Iranian intelligence officials in a strike in Tehran, only days after they were appointed to replace the former head of the directorate who was assassinated at the start of the war on Feb. 28.

According to the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), the officials—identified as Abdollah Jalali-Nasab and Amir Shariat—served in the intelligence directorate of Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, the Iranian military’s central operational command.

The two men were killed in a strike carried out on Friday in the Iranian capital, Tehran, the Israeli military said.

Israeli officials said Jalali-Nasab and Shariat had recently been appointed to lead the intelligence directorate after the previous chief, Saleh Asadi, was killed during the opening phase of Israel’s campaign known as Operation Roaring Lion.

“Following the elimination of the head of the Intelligence Directorate, Saleh Asadi, during the opening blow of Operation Roaring Lion, Jalali and Shariat were appointed to replace him,” the Israeli military said in a statement.

The IDF described both officials as closely linked to Iran’s leadership and said the intelligence branch of the Khatam al-Anbiya Emergency Command plays a key role in analyzing intelligence used in operational planning.

“The intelligence is presented to senior officials in Iran’s security system during frequent situational assessments, on the basis of which the war against the State of Israel is conducted,” the military added.

The latest strike comes amid a broader campaign launched jointly by Israel and the United States on Feb. 28 against Iranian military and strategic targets. Israeli officials say the initial wave of attacks killed several high-ranking figures in Iran’s security establishment.

The developments mark a significant escalation in the conflict, as the war continues to unfold across the region.