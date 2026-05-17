Kurdistan Region President Departs for Rome on Official Visit

During the visit, the Kurdistan Region President is scheduled to meet with Pope Leo XIV, the President of Italy, as well as several senior Italian and Vatican officials.

2 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani departed for Rome on Sunday for an official two-day visit, according to a statement from the Kurdistan Region Presidency.

During the visit, the Kurdistan Region President is scheduled to meet with Pope Leo XIV, the President of Italy, as well as several senior Italian and Vatican officials.

According to the statement, discussions will focus on relations between Iraq, the Kurdistan Region, Italy, and the Holy See, alongside developments in the political and security situation in Iraq and the broader Middle East. The meetings are also expected to cover several issues of mutual interest.

The visit comes amid ongoing diplomatic efforts by the Kurdistan Region to strengthen ties with European countries and international partners. Italy has maintained political, military, and humanitarian cooperation with Iraq and the Kurdistan Region for years, particularly in the fight against Islamic State (ISIS).

The Vatican has also maintained close engagement with Iraq and the Kurdistan Region, especially following the historic 2021 visit of the late Pope Francis to Iraq, which included stops in the Kurdistan Region and highlighted interfaith coexistence and stability in the country.