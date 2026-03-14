Iraqi PM Says Only State Institutions Can Decide on War, Warns Against Attacks on Diplomatic Missions

Sudani says assaults on embassies and allied forces risk dangerous consequences for Iraq

48 minutes ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — Mohammed Shia al-Sudani, the Prime Minister of Iraq, stressed on Saturday that decisions regarding war and military escalation fall exclusively under the authority of the state and its official institutions, while warning armed actors against attacks targeting diplomatic missions and allied forces.

According to a statement issued by the Iraqi Prime Minister’s Office, Sudani made the remarks during a meeting with a group of religious leaders in Baghdad on Saturday.

The Iraqi premier emphasized that the country is currently facing significant challenges amid growing regional tensions, noting that the government is working in coordination with various political and security actors to navigate the situation.

Sudani warned that the expanding scope of conflict in the region poses risks to all countries and threatens major economic and infrastructure projects.

“Due to the continuation of military operations, the security situation in the region is deteriorating,” he said, reiterating that the authority to declare or engage in war rests solely with the Iraqi state and its institutions.

Addressing internal security concerns, Sudani cautioned that attacks targeting diplomatic missions and the bases of allied forces could expose Iraq to serious and dangerous repercussions.

He stressed that the government will continue to pursue legal accountability through constitutional institutions against individuals or groups involved in such acts.

The prime minister also revealed that Iraqi security forces had recently foiled several attempted operations aimed at targeting economic facilities or diplomatic missions inside the country.

Sudani further highlighted Baghdad’s ongoing diplomatic efforts with regional and international partners to prevent the expansion of what he described as a “destructive war,” particularly as Iraq currently holds the rotating presidency of the Arab League summit.

Commenting on developments in Lebanon, Sudani said Israeli actions had worsened the regional crisis, pointing to the displacement of around 900,000 Lebanese civilians. He called for rhetoric that promotes social peace and rejects violence and extremism.

The Iraqi leader also issued sharp criticism of Benjamin Netanyahu, accusing the Israeli prime minister of dragging the region into an unprecedented war and alleging that prohibited weapons had been used in the conflict, resulting in the deaths of civilians.