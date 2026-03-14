Kurdistan Region's Ministry of Peshmerga Denies Reports of Attack on PMF Base

The Kurdistan Region’s Ministry of Peshmerga Affairs denied reports claiming its forces attacked a PMF base near Salahaddin province.

14 minutes ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - The Kurdistan Region’s Ministry of Peshmerga Affairs firmly denied on Saturday, that its forces carried out an attack on a Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) base near the border of Salahaddin province, rejecting reports circulating on several media platforms.

In an official statement issued on Saturday, the Ministry of Peshmerga Affairs said that several media channels and pages had circulated false reports claiming that Peshmerga forces were involved in an attack targeting a PMF base near the border of Salahaddin province.

The ministry categorically rejected the claims, describing the reports as rumors and inaccurate information.

The statement read that all such allegations are strongly denied.

“We declare that the Peshmerga forces are in no way part of the military tensions and confrontations taking place in the region,” the ministry said.

It added that Peshmerga forces have not participated in any form of military action against any party.

The ministry emphasized that the primary duty of Peshmerga forces is to protect security and stability.

It also stated that the forces remain committed to coordination and joint work with Iraqi security forces.

Meanwhile, Iraq’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a statement condemning any attacks targeting diplomatic missions inside Iraqi territory.

On Saturday, the ministry reaffirmed the Iraqi government’s commitment to ensuring the safety and security of all diplomatic missions and their staff in accordance with international law and diplomatic agreements.

In the statement, the ministry said that, under the direction of the Iraqi Prime Minister, relevant authorities had begun a detailed investigation into attacks that targeted several diplomatic missions.

It added that the findings of the investigation would be submitted to higher authorities so that necessary legal measures could be taken against those responsible.

The ministry stressed that the Iraqi government and its security institutions will not tolerate acts of violence and will take all necessary measures to protect the country’s security and stability.

The statement from the Ministry of Peshmerga Affairs underscores the Kurdistan Region’s position that its forces remain outside ongoing military tensions while continuing coordination with Iraqi security institutions.