Kurdistan Region Kept Out of Conflicts Despite Regional Tensions, Chinese Consul Says.

Chinese Consul General highlights security concerns, praises leadership stance, and underscores importance of Runaki electricity project

2 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Liu Jun, the Chinese Consul General in the Kurdistan Region, said the Region has not been a party to ongoing regional conflicts despite being affected by their consequences, while praising its leadership and key service projects.

In an exclusive interview, Liu Jun stated that he had personally experienced the security risks in the region, noting that he had remained inside his office for the past 50 days due to threats posed by drones and missiles.

“Although the Kurdistan Region has not been part of the conflicts, it has been affected,” he said, pointing to the broader instability impacting the area.

The Chinese diplomat commended the political leadership of the Kurdistan Region for what he described as a “wise stance,” emphasizing that officials have consistently stressed that Kurdistan should not be used as a launchpad for attacks against neighboring countries.

He described this position as “important and valuable,” reflecting a commitment to regional stability.

Liu Jun also highlighted the significance of the “Runaki” project, which aims to provide 24-hour electricity, describing it as more than just an infrastructure initiative.

“This is not merely an infrastructure project, but a life project that serves the public interest,” he said, adding that continuous electricity supply improves quality of life and supports society as a whole.

He further expressed appreciation for the efforts of Masrour Barzani, noting that power outages had long been a major challenge, but the project is helping create a cleaner environment by reducing reliance on private generators.

“With 24-hour electricity, people will have better living conditions, clearer skies, and cleaner air,” he added.

The remarks underscore growing international recognition of the Kurdistan Region’s efforts to maintain stability while advancing essential public service projects, even amid ongoing regional tensions.