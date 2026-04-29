U.S. Reaffirms Support for Iraq Amid Escalating Attacks on Diplomatic Sites

The department added that Washington continues to stand with the Iraqi people in pursuit of shared goals, including safeguarding national sovereignty, enhancing security, and fostering economic prosperity that benefits both Iraqis and Americans.

2 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — The United States has reiterated its commitment to supporting Iraq’s sovereignty and long-term stability, while emphasizing the need to dismantle armed militias operating within the country, the U.S. State Department told Kurdistan24.

“We have spoken clearly to what is needed to dismantle the militias in Iraq and advance the U.S.-Iraq relationship,” a U.S. State Department source said.

The department added that Washington continues to stand with the Iraqi people in pursuit of shared goals, including safeguarding national sovereignty, enhancing security, and fostering economic prosperity that benefits both Iraqis and Americans.

The remarks come amid a surge in drone and rocket attacks targeting U.S. diplomatic and military facilities across the Middle East, particularly in Iraq. The attacks have been widely linked to escalating regional tensions involving Iran, Israel, and the United States.

In Iraq, logistical hubs and diplomatic missions have been frequent targets. The U.S. Embassy located in Baghdad’s heavily fortified Green Zone has faced repeated threats, with multiple rocket and drone incidents reported throughout March and April.

The growing security challenges underscore ongoing concerns in Washington about the role of armed groups operating outside the control of the Iraqi government, as well as their impact on regional stability and bilateral relations between the United States and Iraq.