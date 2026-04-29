Putin, Trump Hold Lengthy Call on Middle East War and Ukraine Conflict

Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov described the conversation as “frank and businesslike,” noting that both leaders focused particularly on the situation involving Iran and tensions in the Persian Gulf.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump held a phone call lasting more than 90 minutes on Wednesday, discussing developments in the Middle East and the ongoing war in Ukraine, according to the Kremlin.

Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov described the conversation as “frank and businesslike,” noting that both leaders focused particularly on the situation involving Iran and tensions in the Persian Gulf.

During the call, Putin welcomed Trump’s decision to extend the ceasefire with Iran, saying it could create an opportunity for negotiations and help stabilize the broader regional situation. However, the Russian president also warned of “inevitable and extremely damaging consequences” for Iran, its neighbors, and the wider international community if the United States and Israel resume military action.

Ushakov added that Moscow remains committed to supporting diplomatic efforts aimed at resolving the Middle East conflict, emphasizing that the call took place at Russia’s initiative.

The leaders also discussed the war in Ukraine, now entering its fifth year since Russia’s full-scale invasion in 2022. At Trump’s request, Putin outlined the current battlefield situation, claiming Russian forces maintain the strategic initiative along the front line.

According to Ushakov, both leaders expressed similar views regarding the leadership of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, accusing Kiev of prolonging the conflict with backing from European countries.

The war has caused widespread destruction across Ukraine, leaving thousands of civilians dead and displacing millions.

Putin also signaled readiness to declare a temporary ceasefire during Russia’s upcoming Victory Day celebrations on May 9, marking the Soviet Union’s victory over Nazi Germany in World War II. Ushakov said Trump supported the proposal, describing the occasion as a shared historical milestone.

The Kremlin has indicated that this year’s Victory Day events in Moscow will be scaled down due to security concerns, including the risk of potential Ukrainian retaliatory strikes.