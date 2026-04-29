US War on Iran Costs Near $25 Billion as Debate Over Price Intensifies

Acting Pentagon comptroller Jules Hurst told Congress on Wednesday that the operation—officially named Operation Epic Fury—has required approximately $25 billion in expenditures, with the majority allocated to munitions.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — The United States has spent nearly $25 billion on its military campaign against Iran since late February, according to senior Pentagon officials, as lawmakers press for clarity on the financial and strategic costs of the ongoing conflict.

Acting Pentagon comptroller Jules Hurst told Congress on Wednesday that the operation—officially named Operation Epic Fury—has required approximately $25 billion in expenditures, with the majority allocated to munitions.

“We’re spending about $25 billion on Operation Epic Fury. Most of that is in munitions,” Hurst said during a congressional hearing.

However, Pete Hegseth, the US Secretary of Defense, offered a slightly lower estimate later in the same session, stating that total costs remain below the $25 billion mark.

Hegseth also defended the scale of spending, pushing back against lawmakers’ concerns over the financial burden of the war. “The question I would ask this committee is, what is it worth to ensure that Iran never gets a nuclear weapon?” he said.

The conflict began on February 28, when the United States and Israel launched a large-scale air campaign targeting Iran’s military infrastructure and senior leadership, marking a dramatic escalation in regional tensions.

Although US President Donald Trump has since extended an initial two-week ceasefire indefinitely, halting major hostilities, the broader conflict remains unresolved. The war continues to have significant economic repercussions, including rising global energy and fertilizer prices, which raise concerns about the long-term impacts on international markets and stability.

The ongoing debate in Washington highlights growing scrutiny of both the financial costs and strategic objectives of the campaign, as uncertainty persists over how and when the conflict will ultimately be resolved.