Iraq Intensifies Naval Readiness and Port Security Following Attack on Two Oil Tankers in Territorial Waters

Iraq raised naval readiness and tightened maritime security at ports and territorial waters after two oil tankers were attacked near Umm Qasr.

45 minutes ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Iraq has intensified security measures across its territorial waters and ports, raising naval readiness levels following the bombardment of two oil tankers and amid growing regional security developments.

On Saturday, Major General Mazen Abdulwahid Kbian, Commander of the Iraqi Naval Forces, ordered an increase in the operational readiness of naval units.

The directive aims to protect and secure Iraq’s territorial waters as well as the country’s oil and commercial ports.

According to a statement issued by the Iraqi Naval Forces Command, the decision came as part of ongoing field visits conducted to areas under the force’s responsibility.

During these inspections, the naval commander carried out a visit to the Grand Faw Port and the port’s protection forces, where he was received by the commander of the Second Naval Brigade.

During the visit, a briefing was presented outlining the brigade’s duties in safeguarding Iraq’s territorial waters.

As part of the tour, the commander also conducted a field inspection through a support vessel.

He personally oversaw checks on the breakwater and the Khor Abdullah channel.

The naval commander also reviewed the situation of the two oil tankers that had previously been subjected to bombardment.

Following the inspection, he proceeded toward the SPM3 monitoring area.

The statement added that the commander issued several new directives and recommendations aimed at raising combat readiness levels to ensure the protection of oil and commercial ports, which are considered vital economic arteries for Iraq.

At the same time, he emphasized the importance of improving the living conditions of naval soldiers and fighters, as well as organizing their administrative affairs.

He also praised the national duties performed by naval personnel in protecting Iraq’s territorial waters.

Earlier, Iraq’s Security Media Cell strongly condemned an attack targeting two oil tankers in the country’s territorial waters near Umm Qasr in Basra province.

In a statement issued early Wednesday, the Security Media Cell described the attack as a destructive and terrorist act carried out inside Iraqi territorial waters.

The statement stressed that the incident represents a clear violation of Iraq’s sovereignty.

According to Iraqi authorities, six specialized vessels were dispatched to the scene to rescue the tanker crews.

Officials said that 38 people had been rescued, while one person was confirmed dead.

The attack occurred near the port of Umm Qasr in Basra province.

The Security Media Cell said the Iraqi government is intensifying efforts to prevent the country from being drawn into the ongoing regional military conflict.

It also emphasized that Baghdad retains the full right to pursue the necessary legal measures at the international level in response to what it described as a violation of Iraqi sovereignty.

Earlier on Tuesday, March 11, a security source reported that two oil tankers had been targeted near Umm Qasr port in Basra.

According to the source, one crew member aboard one of the vessels was killed, while 20 others were rescued.

The heightened naval readiness reflects Iraq’s effort to safeguard its maritime sovereignty and protect vital economic infrastructure amid rising regional tensions.