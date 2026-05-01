KRG Boosts Tourism Sector With 131 Investment Projects Valued At $13 Billion

The Kurdistan Regional Government accelerates tourism-driven economic growth through major investment projects in Erbil.

17 minutes ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - A sweeping investment push is reshaping Erbil’s tourism landscape, as officials reveal that more than $13 billion has been committed to the sector under the Kurdistan Region’s ninth cabinet, signaling a strategic shift toward economic diversification.

On Friday, Saman Arab, Director General of Investment in Erbil, told Kurdistan24 that 131 tourism investment licenses have been granted within the province as part of broader efforts to stimulate economic growth.

Arab stated that, out of a total of 700 investment licenses issued in Erbil, 131 have been allocated specifically to tourism projects. These initiatives, valued at over $13 billion, are currently being implemented with the aim of strengthening tourism infrastructure and attracting more visitors to the region.

He emphasized that these efforts represent a key step toward diversifying sources of income in the Kurdistan Region, positioning tourism as a central component of the national economy.

The Director General highlighted that the government is prioritizing what he described as “strategic and fundamental” projects at this stage. He clarified that issuing licenses alone is not the ultimate goal, adding: “Granting permits is not the objective in itself. Alongside these projects, significant importance has been given to the road sector.”

He explained that extensive facilitation measures have been introduced to ensure that tourists—both domestic and international—can easily access destinations and enjoy a comfortable experience during their visits.

Arab also pointed to notable progress in water infrastructure across the Kurdistan Region, noting that it has seen significant development in recent years. He added that several ponds have been constructed in different areas for irrigation and water storage purposes, contributing to broader environmental and tourism support systems.

These developments come as the Kurdistan Regional Government intensifies efforts to promote both domestic and foreign investment, aiming to establish tourism as one of the primary pillars of the national economy while creating more job opportunities for young people in the sector.