Senior Iranian Official Says Tehran Will End War Only if US Pays Full Compensation and Withdraws from Persian Gulf

Senior Iranian official Mohsen Rezaei said Tehran would end the war only if the US pays full compensation and withdraws forces from the Persian Gulf.

23 minutes ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - A senior Iranian official said the decision to end the war lies in Tehran’s hands, stating that Iran would only consider halting the conflict if two conditions are met, including full compensation from the United States and the withdrawal of US forces from the Persian Gulf.

Mohsen Rezaei, a member of the Expediency Discernment Council of the Islamic Republic of Iran, made the remarks in comments to Iranian media while discussing the ongoing confrontations and the possibility of ending the war.

“The decision to end the war is in our hands,” Rezaei said. “We will only think about ending the war when our two conditions are fulfilled.”

Explaining the first condition, Rezaei said:

“Our first condition is that the United States must fully compensate us for all the damages we have suffered.”

He then addressed the second condition, emphasizing the need for what he described as complete guarantees for the future.

“We need a 100% guarantee for the future, and this is impossible without the withdrawal of US forces from the Persian Gulf,” he said.

Rezaei added that Iran’s second and final condition is the withdrawal of US forces from the Gulf region.

The remarks come as Israel prepares additional funding for its military operation known as “Lion’s Roar.”

Due to the extraordinary situation and the continuation of the war, the Israeli government has prepared a draft decision to allocate approximately 832 million dollars to the Ministry of Defense for the purchase of sensitive weapons and military supplies required for the operation.

According to an official Israeli government document related to preliminary government spending for the year 2026, the funding decision aims to respond quickly to the intensifying conflict within the framework of the “Lion’s Roar” operation.

The document states that approximately 832 million dollars will be allocated to the Ministry of Defense in 2026 to acquire security and military equipment considered essential for conducting the war and strengthening military capabilities.

To finance the allocation, the Israeli government plans to introduce adjustments to the country’s basic economic law and reduce spending in other sectors.

The document indicates that around 480 million dollars will be reduced from funds previously designated for bank interest and commission payments for 2026.

At the same time, approximately 352 million dollars will be cut from the budgets of various other government ministries for the fiscal year 2026 according to a special distribution schedule.

The document also notes that if the state budget law for 2026 is approved in the Knesset through all three readings, those specific reductions would be canceled.

Instead, the same amount—around 832 million dollars—would be compensated within the framework of another government decision, number 3970, related to addressing the financial consequences of the “Lion’s Roar” war and reducing fiscal deficits.

Rezaei’s remarks highlight Tehran’s conditions for halting the war as military and financial measures continue to unfold across the region.