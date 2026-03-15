Iraq Fears Prison Holding ISIS Fighters Could Be Breached as Strikes Intensify Near Baghdad Airport

Authorities warn that any breach at the prison could pose a serious threat to Iraq’s security and potentially destabilize the wider region.

25 minutes ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Iraq’s Ministry of Justice has issued a serious warning that ongoing drone and missile strikes targeting military positions near Baghdad International Airport could pose a direct threat to a prison housing thousands of ISIS fighters, raising fears of a potential security breach.

On Sunday, areas surrounding Baghdad International Airport—particularly Camp Victory military base—were struck by a series of intense attacks within less than twenty-four hours.

According to information from Kurdistan24’s correspondent in Baghdad, the area has been hit by six separate strikes. One of the bombardments carried out overnight was described as particularly intense, causing a large fire inside the military base.

It remains unclear whether the attacks were conducted solely using drones or whether missiles were also involved.

The vicinity of Baghdad International Airport hosts several sensitive facilities, including US logistics forces and the headquarters of Iraq’s Counter-Terrorism Service.

Most critically, the area also contains the Central Karkh Prison.

According to available information, the prison holds more than 5,000 dangerous ISIS fighters. Many of them were previously detained in prisons in western Kurdistan before being transferred to Iraqi custody.

The detainees include senior ISIS leaders and emirs, as well as Iraqi, Syrian, and European foreign fighters.

In response to the developments, Ahmed Lueibi, the official spokesperson of Iraq’s Ministry of Justice, released a statement warning about the seriousness of the situation.

He revealed that since 6:00 p.m., six attacks had targeted the area, with some of them occurring very close to the prison facility.

The ministry warned that falling missile debris, explosive remnants, and fragments of intercepted drones near the prison represent a major cause for concern.

Officials fear the strikes could negatively affect existing security plans or damage the prison’s infrastructure.

Although the Ministry of Justice reassured citizens that strict security measures are in place and that Iraqi security forces are working to protect the prison, sources indicate that the concentration of so many ISIS leaders in an area repeatedly exposed to bombardment represents a significant risk.

Security sources described the situation as resembling a “ticking bomb.”

The main concern is that missile fragments or nearby explosions could create a security gap, damage prison walls, or trigger chaos inside the facility.

Such a scenario could potentially provide an opportunity for dangerous ISIS detainees to escape.