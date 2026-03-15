U.S. Sends 2,500 Marines Toward Iran, Lawmaker Says, as Regional Conflict Intensifies

US Rep. Nancy Mace announced that 2,500 Marines are heading toward Iran as regional conflict intensifies. Meanwhile, Iraq's Coordination Framework condemned recent attacks on PMF bases as a violation of sovereignty and held an emergency meeting to discuss security measures.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - A member of the US Congress announced that 2,500 US Marines are heading toward Iran under orders from the Pentagon, a development that has heightened concerns about a potential expansion of the ongoing conflict in the region.

On Sunday, Nancy Mace, a Republican member of the United States House of Representatives, disclosed new information regarding a fresh military movement by the United States.

In a post published on her official account on X, Mace stated that 2,500 Marines are heading toward Iran.

“The news tonight is that 2,500 Marines are heading toward Iran. I have a lot of thoughts about what comes next, but tonight is not the night for that,” she wrote.

Mace continued by emphasizing a message of support for the deployed forces, adding:

“Tonight is for prayer. For those Marines, for their families, and for the safety of every American in uniform. God bless them all.”

The reported deployment comes as tensions across the region continue to rise amid ongoing military developments.

Separately, the Coordination Framework alliance in Iraq held an emergency meeting in Baghdad to assess the country’s current security situation following recent attacks targeting bases belonging to the Popular Mobilization Forces.

The meeting was attended by Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia' al‑Sudani, who also serves as commander-in-chief of the Iraqi armed forces, alongside the head of the Popular Mobilization Forces and the chief of staff of the organization.

Participants strongly condemned the attacks that targeted the bases of the Popular Mobilization Forces and Iraqi security forces, saying the strikes caused casualties among official military units while they were performing duties aimed at maintaining the country’s stability and security.

The Coordination Framework described the attacks as “malicious aggression,” stressing that they constitute a clear violation of Iraq’s sovereignty and pose a direct threat to the country’s security stability.

The alliance also reiterated its rejection of any attacks targeting sensitive state institutions or diplomatic missions in Iraq.

In addition, participants stressed the importance of continuing and strengthening the security measures implemented by Iraqi institutions to protect diplomatic missions and their facilities.

According to the statement issued after the meeting, those present emphasized the need to pursue legal action against any individuals or groups involved in such attacks, or those responsible for threatening diplomatic missions and official institutions, in order to uphold legal accountability and safeguard the authority of the Iraqi state.

The announcement of the Marine deployment comes amid intensifying regional security tensions and growing fears that the conflict could widen further.