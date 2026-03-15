Top U.S. Regulator Warns Broadcasters Over Misleading Coverage of Middle East Conflict

FCC Chairman Brendan Carr warned that broadcasters spreading “fake news” during Middle East war coverage could lose their licenses. The warning comes as US President Donald Trump continues to criticize media outlets for publishing false information.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - The top communications regulator in the United States issued a sharp warning to media organizations about the consequences of spreading misleading information during coverage of the war in the Middle East, as criticism from US President Donald Trump against news outlets continues to intensify.

On Sunday, Brendan Carr, chairman of the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), the body responsible for overseeing radio, television channels, and online media platforms in the United States, stated that some broadcasters could face the risk of losing their licenses due to what he described as misleading media coverage.

Carr made the remarks in a post on his account on the social media platform X, where he addressed broadcasters directly and warned about the legal consequences of spreading hoaxes or distorted news.

He wrote:

“Broadcasters that are running hoaxes and news distortions - also known as the fake news - have a chance now to correct course before their license renewals come up. The law is clear. Broadcasters must operate in the public interest, and they will lose their licenses if they do not.

And frankly, changing course is in their own business interests since trust in legacy media has now fallen to an all time low of just 9% and are ratings disasters. The American people have subsidized broadcasters to the tune of billions of dollars by providing free access to the nation’s airwaves.

It is very important to bring trust back into media, which has earned itself the label of fake news. When a political candidate is able to win a landslide election victory after in the face of hoaxes and distortions, there is something very wrong. It means the public has lost faith and confidence in the media. And we can’t allow that to happen. Time for change!”

In a separate post, Carr also addressed the legal framework governing broadcast licenses in the United States, referencing constitutional principles related to media regulation.

He wrote:

“Constitutional law 101: ‘No one has a First Amendment right to a license or to monopolize a radio frequency; to deny a station license because ‘the public interest’ requires it ‘is not a denial of free speech.’ Supreme Court in Red Lion quoting NBC v. United States, 319 U. S. 227 (1943).”

Carr’s remarks come amid ongoing criticism by US President Donald Trump toward media outlets, accusing them of spreading false information.

The warning signals that US regulators may take stricter action against broadcasters accused of spreading misleading information as tensions surrounding media coverage and public trust intensify.