Pentagon Identifies 6 Service Members Who Died in Western Iraq KC-135 Crash

The Pentagon confirmed six US Air Force personnel were killed after a KC-135 refueling aircraft crashed in western Iraq on March 12 while supporting Operation Epic Fury. The cause of the incident is under investigation.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - The US Department of War announced the death of six American Air Force personnel after a military refueling aircraft crashed in western Iraq during operations linked to the ongoing conflict with Iran.

According to a statement from the Pentagon, the six airmen were supporting Operation Epic Fury when the incident occurred.

The Department of War confirmed that the personnel were killed on Mar. 12, 2026, when a KC-135 refueling aircraft crashed in western Iraq. Officials said the circumstances surrounding the incident remain under investigation.

Those killed were identified as Maj. John A. Klinner, 33, of Auburn, Alabama; Capt. Ariana G. Savino, 31, of Covington, Washington; and Tech. Sgt. Ashley B. Pruitt, 34, of Bardstown, Kentucky. The three were assigned to the 6th Air Refueling Wing at MacDill Air Force Base in Florida.

The other victims were Capt. Seth R. Koval, 38, of Mooresville, Indiana; Capt. Curtis J. Angst, 30, of Wilmington, Ohio; and Tech. Sgt. Tyler H. Simmons, 28, of Columbus, Ohio. They were assigned to the 121st Air Refueling Wing at Rickenbacker Air National Guard Base in Columbus, Ohio.

According to reports by Reuters and CBS News citing the US Central Command (CENTCOM), the entire crew of the KC-135 tanker aircraft died in the crash.

The aircraft went down in western Iraq while participating in military operations connected to the conflict with Iran.

US officials said the incident remains under investigation as authorities work to determine the cause of the crash that killed all six members of the aircraft’s crew.