Erbil Retains Position as Iraq’s Second-Strongest Startup Hub in Global Innovation Ranking

Startup Blink report highlights Erbil's expanding entrepreneurial ecosystem, strong investment record, and growing role in Iraq’s technology sector

3 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — Erbil has maintained its position as Iraq’s second-strongest startup ecosystem and secured a place among the world’s top 1,000 startup cities, according to the Startup Blink Global Startup Ecosystem Index 2026, underscoring the Kurdistan Region capital’s growing importance as a center for innovation and entrepreneurship.

The report ranked Erbil 932nd globally among startup ecosystems, while retaining its position as the second-ranked startup city in Iraq for the second consecutive year. At the regional level, Erbil placed 29th in the Middle East.

Despite increased competition among emerging innovation hubs worldwide, the latest ranking reflects Erbil’s continued presence on the global startup map and highlights the city's resilience and long-term growth potential.

According to the report, Erbil is home to 11 startups, representing approximately one-third of all startups operating in Iraq. The city’s startup ecosystem recorded an annual growth rate of 21.9 percent in 2025, demonstrating steady momentum in entrepreneurial activity and business development.

The report also noted that startup investment in Erbil has exceeded $75.98 million over the past decade, accounting for nearly 41 percent of all startup funding secured across Iraq.

This significant share of national investment underscores investor confidence in the city's business environment and its ability to attract innovative ventures.

Financial technology (Fintech) emerged as Erbil’s leading startup sector, with three startups operating in the industry, representing 27 percent of the city’s startup landscape.

The sector is increasingly viewed as a promising area for future expansion as digital transformation accelerates across Iraq and the wider region.

Startup Blink, a globally recognized startup ecosystem research platform, publishes annual rankings based on the performance of startup ecosystems around the world. The organization maintains a comprehensive database of startups, accelerators, incubators, and coworking spaces, providing data and analysis used by investors, policymakers, researchers, and entrepreneurs.

The platform's annual reports are widely referenced by governments and development organizations seeking to strengthen innovation ecosystems and attract investment.

Erbil’s continued inclusion among the world's top startup cities comes amid broader efforts by the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) to diversify the economy, encourage private-sector growth, and create opportunities for young entrepreneurs.

In recent years, the Kurdistan Region has increasingly positioned itself as an attractive destination for technology companies, startups, and investors due to its relative stability, business-friendly environment, and strategic location connecting regional markets.

The city has witnessed the emergence of a vibrant entrepreneurial community supported by universities, technology initiatives, innovation programs, and private-sector partnerships. These efforts have contributed to fostering a culture of innovation among young professionals and business founders.

As digital services, fintech solutions, e-commerce platforms, and technology-driven businesses continue to expand across the region, Erbil is increasingly being recognized as one of Iraq’s most dynamic centers for innovation.

The city’s strong share of national startup investment and sustained ecosystem growth suggest that it is well positioned to play an even larger role in shaping Iraq’s emerging digital economy in the years ahead.