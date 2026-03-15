U.A.E. Military Says Air Defenses Have Neutralized Nearly 300 Iranian Missiles, and 1,600 Drones

The UAE Ministry of Defense said its air defenses have intercepted 298 Iranian ballistic missiles, 15 cruise missiles, and 1,606 drones since the start of the attacks. On March 15, four ballistic missiles and six drones were intercepted.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - The UAE Ministry of Defense announced new figures on Iranian aerial attacks targeting the country, saying its air defense systems have intercepted hundreds of missiles and drones since the start of the strikes.

On Sunday, the UAE Ministry of Defense said in a statement that its air defense forces had successfully repelled several Iranian missile and drone attacks targeting the country’s territory.

According to the ministry, air defense units intercepted multiple aerial threats during the latest attacks.

The figures released on Sunday, showed that four ballistic missiles were intercepted and six unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) were shot down.

The ministry also published cumulative statistics under the title “figures since the start of Iran’s declared aggression,” outlining the total number of aerial threats intercepted by the UAE’s air defenses.

According to the data released, the UAE’s air defense systems have intercepted the following since the attacks began:

-Air defense forces intercepted 1,606 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs).

-They also intercepted 15 cruise missiles.

-Additionally, 298 ballistic missiles were intercepted.

The UAE Ministry of Defense stressed that the country’s armed forces remain fully prepared to defend the sovereignty of its land and airspace against any external threat.

The ministry reiterated that the UAE’s air defense systems continue to operate at full readiness as authorities monitor ongoing threats to the country’s territory.