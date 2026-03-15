Iranian FM: Tehran Has Not Sought Truce, Will Continue Defending Itself 'As Long as It Takes'

Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Tehran has not asked for a ceasefire and will not return to negotiations with the United States, adding that Iran is prepared to continue defending itself for as long as necessary.

1 hour ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Iran has not requested a ceasefire and has no plans to return to negotiations with the United States, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said, stressing that Tehran is prepared to continue defending itself for as long as necessary.

On Sunday, Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi made the remarks during an interview with CBS, where he addressed the ongoing conflict and Tehran’s position regarding negotiations with Washington.

Responding to a question about whether Iran had asked for a ceasefire, Araghchi said: “No, we never asked for a ceasefire, and we have never asked even for negotiation.”

He added: “We are ready to defend ourselves as long as it takes, and this is what we have done so far and we continue to do that until President Trump comes to the point that this is an illegal war with no victory.”

Araghchi also criticized statements he attributed to US officials.

“This is a war of choice by President Trump and the United States, and we are going to continue our self-defense,” he said.

When asked whether the conflict was a war of survival for the Iranian government, Araghchi rejected the characterization.

“No, it’s not a war of survival. We are stable and strong enough. We are only defending our people from this act of aggression,” he said.

He also said Tehran sees no reason to resume talks with Washington.

“We don't see any reason why we should talk with Americans, because we were talking with them when they decided to attack us, and that was for the second time. There is no good experience talking with Americans,” he said.

During the interview, Araghchi addressed accusations that Iran has targeted civilian areas in neighboring countries.

“No, no, this is not the fact. We are only targeting American assets, American installations, American military bases, everything belonging to Americans,” he said.

He argued that American forces were operating from the territory of neighboring countries.

“These are the countries who have given their soil to American forces to attack us,” Araghchi said.

The Iranian foreign minister also commented on the situation in the Strait of Hormuz, saying the waterway has not been closed but that ships have been hesitant to pass due to insecurity.

“We're open to countries who want to talk to us about the safe passage of their vessels,” he said, adding that some vessels belonging to different countries had already been allowed to pass safely.

Araghchi also spoke about Iran’s enriched nuclear material.

“We have not declared, this is verified and declared by the agency,” he said.

He added that Iran’s nuclear facilities had been attacked and that the material was currently buried under rubble.

“They are under the rubble. Our nuclear facilities were attacked and everything is under the rubble,” he said, adding that retrieval could occur under the supervision of the agency if Tehran decided to do so.

Araghchi also referred to earlier negotiations with US officials, saying Iran had offered to dilute its 60 percent enriched uranium during those talks.

“That was one of the elements of a deal that we were negotiating with our American interlocutors,” he said.

“But for the time being, nothing is on the table.”

The Iranian foreign minister was also asked about American citizens detained in Iran.

“Well, if the US and Israel do not attack our prisons, I guess they are safe,” he said.

Addressing questions about internet access in Iran, Araghchi said restrictions were imposed for security reasons during the conflict.

“Internet is closed because of the security reasons, because we are under attack, we are under aggression, and we have to do everything to protect our people,” he said.

Araghchi concluded that Iran would continue its self-defense and that any future negotiations would depend on developments in the conflict.