Iraq And Iran Discuss Diplomacy as Baghdad Says It Bears Greatest Cost of Prolonged Conflict

Baghdad reiterates support for diplomacy as Tehran signals willingness to reach a positive outcome in ongoing negotiations.

2 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Iraq has warned that it is paying the highest price for the continuation of regional conflicts, as Baghdad renewed its call for a peaceful resolution during high-level talks with Iran amid ongoing diplomatic efforts.

On Friday, Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein held a phone conversation with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, according to a statement from Iraq’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

During the call, the Iranian minister briefed his Iraqi counterpart on the latest developments in recent negotiations with the United States, outlining the nature of messages exchanged between Washington and Tehran through Pakistan, as well as areas of agreement and difference between the two sides.

Araghchi reiterated Iran’s desire to reach a “positive outcome” and highlighted steps taken to move the negotiation process forward.

In response, Hussein reaffirmed Iraq’s consistent position in support of negotiations, emphasizing the importance of reaching a final solution that contributes to ending the war.

He warned that the continuation of conflicts has played a major role in creating instability across the region, stressing that Iraq has been among the countries most significantly affected by the consequences of the war and its prolongation.

Hussein also expressed appreciation for the ongoing communication with Tehran and for being kept informed of the latest developments in the negotiation process.

The latest diplomatic exchange comes against the backdrop of a conflict that began on February 28, 2026, when the United States and Israel launched a war against Iran, prompting Tehran to respond with attacks targeting Israel and what it described as US interests in the region.

A temporary ceasefire was announced on April 8 through Pakistani mediation, followed by a round of talks hosted by Pakistan on April 11, which failed to produce an agreement.

On April 21, US President Donald Trump agreed to extend the ceasefire at the request of Pakistani mediators until Iran presents its proposal regarding the negotiations, without setting a specific deadline for its conclusion.

As diplomatic efforts continue, Baghdad has underscored the urgency of de-escalation, warning that prolonged conflict risks deepening instability across the region, with Iraq remaining one of its most affected countries.