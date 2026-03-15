Rocket and Drone Attacks Target U.S. Victory Base and Counter-Terrorism’s HQ in Baghdad

Rocket and drone attacks targeted Victory Base, Baghdad International Airport, and Iraqi security facilities, leaving several people wounded as authorities launched investigations and tightened security measures.

30 minutes ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Rocket and drone attacks targeted Victory Base and the headquarters of Iraq’s Counter-Terrorism Service in Baghdad on Sunday, according to a Kurdistan24 correspondent, with the strikes leaving several people wounded.

On Sunday, Kurdistan24 correspondent Shivan Jabari reported from Baghdad that Victory Base and the headquarters of Iraq’s Counter-Terrorism Service were targeted in attacks carried out using 107mm Katyusha rockets.

According to the report, a series of powerful explosions were heard across the Iraqi capital during the attack.

Jabari said Iraqi security forces were able to seize the vehicle used to launch the attack on Victory Base. The vehicle was carrying six Katyusha rockets of the 107mm type.

The attack also targeted the US diplomatic support facility located inside Baghdad International Airport.

In addition to the Katyusha rockets, three unmanned aerial vehicles (drones) were reportedly used in the assault.

Separately, the Kurdistan24 correspondent in Kirkuk reported bombardments targeting positions belonging to the Popular Mobilization Forces.

According to the report, a base belonging to the 16th Brigade of the Popular Mobilization Forces in the Daquq district of Kirkuk was struck.

Another base belonging to the 40th Brigade of Kataib Imam Ali in Kirkuk was also targeted.

The Iraqi Security Media Cell confirmed that Baghdad International Airport and its surroundings were targeted by five rockets at around 7:00 p.m. on Sunday.

According to Major General Saad Maan, head of Iraq’s Security Media Cell, the attack left four employees and members of the airport’s security forces wounded, along with one engineer.

Authorities said the rockets landed in several locations, including inside the grounds of Baghdad International Airport, near a water treatment station, close to the Martyr Alaa Air Base, and near the central Karkh prison.

Following the attack, Iraqi security forces launched search and inspection operations and were able to locate the rocket launch platform inside a vehicle in the Rezwana area west of Baghdad.

As an immediate response to the security breach, orders were issued to dismiss sector commanders and intelligence officers responsible for the areas concerned.

Legal procedures have also been initiated, while strict security measures have been implemented across several locations in and around the Iraqi capital.

Earlier, Iraq’s Coordination Framework alliance strongly condemned attacks targeting bases belonging to the Popular Mobilization Forces, describing them as a violation of Iraq’s sovereignty and a threat to the country’s security and stability.

The alliance held an urgent meeting in Baghdad to assess the security situation. The meeting was attended by Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia' al-Sudani, who also serves as Commander-in-Chief of the Iraqi Armed Forces, along with the head of the Popular Mobilization Forces and the organization’s chief of staff.

According to a statement issued after the meeting, participants condemned the attacks on military bases and security forces, saying the strikes caused casualties among personnel carrying out their duties.

The alliance described the attacks as “malicious aggression” and stressed the need to pursue those responsible and hold them legally accountable.

Participants also emphasized the importance of strengthening security measures to protect diplomatic missions and sensitive state institutions across Iraq.

The latest attacks underline escalating security tensions in Iraq as authorities intensify investigations and reinforce measures to protect military and diplomatic facilities.