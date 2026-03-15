Iraqi Coordination Framework Condemns Attacks on PMF Bases, Calling Them a Violation of Sovereignty

Iraq’s Coordination Framework condemned attacks on Popular Mobilization Forces bases, calling them a violation of the country’s sovereignty and urging legal action against those responsible.

3 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Iraq’s Coordination Framework alliance strongly condemned recent attacks targeting bases belonging to the Popular Mobilization Forces, warning that the strikes represent a violation of the country’s sovereignty and pose a direct threat to Iraq’s security and stability.

On Saturday, the Coordination Framework alliance held an urgent and extraordinary meeting in Baghdad to assess the country’s security situation and discuss the consequences of recent developments across Iraq.

According to a statement issued after the meeting, the session was attended by Mohammed Shia' al-Sudani, Prime Minister of Iraq and Commander-in-Chief of the Iraqi Armed Forces.

The meeting also hosted the head of the Popular Mobilization Forces and the organization’s chief of staff, who presented details regarding the current security situation.

During the meeting, participants strongly condemned the attacks carried out against bases belonging to the Popular Mobilization Forces and Iraqi security forces.

They stated that the attacks caused casualties among official military personnel while they were carrying out their duties to protect the country’s security and stability.

The Coordination Framework described the attacks as “malicious aggression” and emphasized that they represent a clear violation of Iraq’s sovereignty and a direct threat to the country’s security stability.

In another part of the meeting, the alliance reaffirmed its position rejecting any attack or targeting of sensitive state institutions or diplomatic missions in Iraq.

Participants also stressed the importance of continuing and strengthening the security measures adopted by Iraqi institutions to protect diplomatic missions and their facilities.

According to the statement, those attending the meeting emphasized the need to pursue the individuals and parties involved in such attacks, as well as those who endanger diplomatic missions and official institutions, in order to ensure legal accountability and preserve the authority and dignity of the Iraqi state.

The Coordination Framework concluded that pursuing those responsible and reinforcing security measures remains essential to protecting Iraq’s sovereignty and maintaining the authority of the state.