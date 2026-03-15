Trump, Starmer Stress Urgency of Reopening Strait of Hormuz Amid Global Shipping Disruption

“The leaders discussed the ongoing situation in the Middle East and the importance of reopening the Strait of Hormuz to end the disruption to global shipping, which is driving up costs worldwide,” the statement said.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – U.S. President Donald Trump and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer discussed the “importance” of reopening the strategic Strait of Hormuz during a phone call on Sunday, as the waterway remains effectively blocked by Iran, according to a statement from Downing Street.

A spokesperson for 10 Downing Street said the two leaders reviewed the rapidly evolving situation in the Middle East and emphasized the need to restore maritime traffic through the strait.

“The leaders discussed the ongoing situation in the Middle East and the importance of reopening the Strait of Hormuz to end the disruption to global shipping, which is driving up costs worldwide,” the statement said.

The call comes as tensions escalate following the military campaign launched by the United States and Israel against Iran, prompting Tehran to retaliate by threatening and obstructing traffic through the key maritime corridor.

On Saturday, Trump called on several countries — including China, France, Japan, South Korea and the United Kingdom — to deploy naval forces to help the United States secure the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most critical oil transit routes.

Iran’s military has effectively blocked the narrow waterway in retaliation for the U.S.-Israeli strikes, a move widely seen as an attempt to pressure Washington by disrupting global energy supplies and driving up oil prices.

Starmer also extended his condolences during the call for American service members killed during the conflict.

According to Downing Street's statement, the British prime minister “expressed his condolences for the American service personnel who have lost their lives during the conflict.”