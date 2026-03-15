US Plans Maritime Coalition to Escort Ships Through Strait of Hormuz: The Wall Street Journal

Publicly, several countries have remained cautious about committing to such a mission while hostilities continue, due to the security risks involved.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – The administration of Donald Trump is preparing to announce as early as this week that several countries have agreed to form a coalition to escort commercial ships through the Strait of Hormuz, according to a report published Monday by The Wall Street Journal.

Citing U.S. officials, the report said the proposed coalition would aim to safeguard maritime traffic passing through the vital shipping lane along the Iranian coast. However, discussions are still ongoing regarding whether escort operations would begin during the current hostilities or only after the fighting ends.

The White House declined to comment on the anticipated announcement, noting that plans could change depending on battlefield developments.

Publicly, several countries have remained cautious about committing to such a mission while hostilities continue, due to the security risks involved.

In a joint statement issued Sunday, the foreign ministers of the United Kingdom and member states of the Gulf Cooperation Council said that GCC countries “have the right to take all necessary measures to defend their security and stability and protect their territories, citizens and residents.”