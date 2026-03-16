Al-Azm Coalition Welcomes President Barzani’s Call for Dialogue Between Baghdad and Erbil

Coalition emphasizes dialogue, national interest, and unity amid regional instability

1 hour ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — The Al-Azm Coalition on Monday welcomed a statement by Masoud Barzani urging enhanced dialogue and cooperation between Iraq’s federal government and the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) to address outstanding issues and strengthen national unity.

In a press release, the coalition said Barzani’s initiative “contributes to advancing stability and arranging relations in a productive and positive manner.” The statement stressed that Iraq is facing a period marked by “significant challenges and complexities,” and that dialogue represents the most effective path to resolving disputes while preserving a unified national stance and reinforcing institutional cooperation.

The coalition also called for “adopting a language of calm and understanding among all parties” and prioritizing Iraq’s national interest to prevent those seeking to exploit divisions from deepening conflicts.

It emphasized that joint efforts should serve the country’s stability and cohesion during this critical period. The press release aligns with a statement issued earlier Monday from Barzani’s office, which highlighted the risks posed by escalating instability across the region.

“At a time when war and great instability prevail in our region, Iraq is facing various threats of crisis, and differences in political views of the parties have further intensified,” President Barzani said.

Barzani called on Baghdad and Erbil to “come together to resolve the existing issues and disputes and reach an agreement, and to also prevent opportunistic actors from exploiting the situation and deepening the crises and conflicts.”

He emphasized that dialogue and cooperation are essential to avoid further deterioration of the political situation.

Observers note that ongoing tensions inside Iraq and across the region make collaboration between the federal government and the KRG crucial.

The Al-Azm Coalition’s statement underscores the importance of maintaining calm, prioritizing the national interest, and strengthening ties between Iraq’s institutions, echoing Barzani’s call for unity during a period of heightened challenges.