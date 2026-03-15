President Barzani Calls on KRG, Federal Government of Iraq to Resolve Disputes Amid Regional Turmoil

“It is essential to reach an agreement and prevent opportunistic individuals from deepening the crises and conflicts,” President Barzani.

28 minutes ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Barzani headquarters released a statement on Monday carrying a message from President Masoud Barzani, urging greater cooperation between Iraq’s federal authorities and the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) during a period of escalating instability across the region.

“In a time of significant war and turmoil in our region, Iraq faces various crises, exacerbated by intensifying political differences among political parties,” President Barzani said in the statement.

He called on the Federal Government of Iraq and the KRG to work together to address ongoing disputes and prevent further deterioration of the political situation.

Barzani emphasized the need for dialogue and cooperation to resolve outstanding issues between the two sides, warning that continued divisions could worsen the country’s challenges.

“I urge the Federal Government of Iraq and the KRG to unite in resolving these issues and disputes,” he said. “It is essential to reach an agreement and prevent opportunistic individuals from deepening the crises and conflicts.”

The message comes amid heightened regional tensions and ongoing political disagreements inside Iraq, with observers warning that cooperation between Baghdad and Erbil will be crucial to maintaining stability in the country.