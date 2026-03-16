Nechirvan Barzani Discusses Regional Tensions, EU Support in Call with European Commission President

Kurdistan Region President emphasizes political solutions to prevent escalation and protect civilians

27 minutes ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — Nechirvan Barzani, President of the Kurdistan Region, on Monday held a phone call with Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, to discuss the ongoing regional tensions and the potential risks of further escalation.

In a post on his X account, Barzani wrote that both leaders “stressed the need for political solutions to prevent wider conflict and protect civilians,” highlighting the shared concern over instability spreading across Iraq and neighboring countries.

He also expressed his appreciation for the European Union’s continued support for Iraq and the Kurdistan Region.

The call comes amid heightened regional tensions following recent military operations and ongoing political disputes that have intensified instability across Iraq and the broader Middle East.

Analysts have warned that escalating clashes, coupled with threats to key infrastructure and civilian areas, could further destabilize energy markets and security in the region.

Barzani’s engagement with the EU reflects Erbil’s diplomatic efforts to secure international backing for political dialogue and regional stability. The Kurdistan Region has repeatedly emphasized the importance of multilateral support, particularly from European partners, to address the humanitarian and political consequences of the ongoing conflicts.

By advocating for political solutions, Barzani signaled a preference for diplomacy over escalation, aligning with broader efforts by regional and international actors to mediate between conflicting parties.

The discussion underscores the Kurdistan Region’s commitment to proactive diplomacy, civilian protection, and international cooperation at a time when regional crises—including energy disruptions, refugee flows, and political instability—pose complex challenges to Iraq and its neighbors.