Iran Parliament Speaker Signals Conditional Ceasefire Readiness as Conflict Expands Across Region

Iran has indicated it is prepared to accept a ceasefire only if guarantees prevent renewed conflict, while ongoing military operations and diplomatic efforts continue across the region.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf said Tehran is prepared to accept a ceasefire in the ongoing war, provided guarantees are in place to prevent a resumption of hostilities, while warning that Iran is ready for a prolonged conflict if such conditions are not met, according to remarks published in an interview with Al-Araby Al-Jadeed.

Qalibaf said Iran “will not return to the pre-war status quo” and stressed that any cessation of fighting must include assurances that the war would not restart. “A ceasefire only holds meaning if it guarantees that the war will not resume, rather than providing the enemy an opportunity to resolve its issues only to return and attack again,” he said.

He added that Iran is prepared to continue fighting until broader political and security conditions are established. “We will continue to fight until the enemy truly regrets its actions, until suitable political and security conditions are established in the world and the region, and until threats and war in the region are completely ended,” Qalibaf said.

The remarks come as the conflict continues to expand across the Middle East, with military operations, economic disruptions and diplomatic efforts unfolding simultaneously, according to multiple reports.

Qalibaf emphasized that Tehran would not accept a ceasefire without firm guarantees, stating that Iran is prepared to sustain a long-term confrontation if necessary. He also said the country retains significant military capacity. “We possess a full stockpile of missiles and drones. We have the capacity to produce this technology in large quantities and at a cost much lower than the opponent’s interceptor missiles,” he said.

In his comments, Qalibaf also criticized the role of the United States in the conflict, saying American forces had used regional bases to conduct operations against Iran. “The Americans, under the pretext of providing security for Arab countries, utilized the land and resources of these nations to establish military bases, but they exploited those bases to attack Iran, forcing us to respond,” he said.

He added that Iran had avoided expanding the conflict geographically until the United States became directly involved. “Despite the Americans siding with Israel, we did not drag regional countries into the confrontation until the Americans entered the war directly,” he said.

Qalibaf also addressed regional relations, stating that Iran is seeking to strengthen ties with neighboring countries despite the ongoing conflict. He said Tehran is ready to establish agreements and mutual security guarantees with Arab countries aimed at promoting stability. “We believe that regional security must be ensured by the countries themselves without foreign intervention,” he said.

He further warned that the use of regional territory by foreign powers could undermine the security of neighboring states. “You granted military bases to America to ensure your own security, but they have become a threat to your security because they betrayed you,” he said, adding that “this war has proven once again that these countries hold no importance for America.”

The statements come amid ongoing military planning and diplomatic efforts by the United States as the conflict continues. According to NBC News, U.S. military planners have developed options for President Donald Trump to end the war, as well as escalation scenarios, with the plans integrated into daily operational considerations.

The report said these “off-ramps” provide potential pathways for concluding the conflict, though no decision has been made to implement them. Officials cited in the report said the timeline for the war remains uncertain, with one source noting that “the timeline for the duration of the war could change every day.”

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said the administration had initially outlined a four- to six-week timeline to achieve military objectives. “The U.S. military is doing a tremendous job and this timeline remains true,” she said, adding that the operation would conclude when the president determines that the objectives have been met and threats posed by Iran have been eliminated.

Despite those statements, the conflict has widened geographically and economically. Iranian authorities have maintained restrictions on the Strait of Hormuz, a critical route for global oil shipments, which has been effectively closed to tanker traffic after multiple vessels were targeted by drones, according to U.S. officials cited by NBC News.

Iran’s new supreme leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, said the strait should remain closed, according to the report. U.S. officials said commercial ships have requested escorts, but Gen. Dan Caine, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said it remains too complex to ensure safe passage through the waterway.

President Trump said he has sought support from several countries, including China, France, Japan, South Korea and the United Kingdom, to assist in securing the strait. “We are talking to other countries about working with us on the policing of the strait,” he said.

Efforts to build an international coalition have faced resistance. According to Axios, several U.S. allies have been reluctant to join a maritime initiative aimed at reopening the strait, with some countries declining to commit naval forces. European Union foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said “there is no appetite” in the EU to participate, stating that “this is not Europe’s war.”

Axios reported that the United Kingdom circulated a draft plan for a multinational task force, but discussions remain ongoing and inconclusive. A European diplomat described the situation as confused, saying “a lot of people are confused” about how the coalition would function.

The closure of the strait has become a central issue in the conflict, as it has disrupted global oil flows and contributed to rising prices. The International Energy Agency warned that the war is “creating the largest supply disruption in the history of the global oil market,” according to NBC News.

The United States has continued military operations targeting Iranian infrastructure. NBC News reported that U.S. and Israeli forces have conducted strikes on Kharg Island, a key hub for Iran’s oil exports, with the president warning that additional infrastructure could be targeted.

Iran had warned that attacks on Kharg Island would lead to escalation, and subsequent developments have included strikes and drone activity across the region. Officials in Saudi Arabia, Dubai and Kuwait reported incidents, while an oil export terminal in Oman was evacuated after attacks on tankers anchored off Iraq. Iraq also suspended operations at its oil terminals, according to the report.

Iran also called for the evacuation of three ports in the United Arab Emirates, including Fujairah, which was struck by drones on multiple occasions, marking a shift in targeting toward regional infrastructure, according to NBC News.

U.S. Defense Department officials said Iran’s military capabilities have been significantly degraded. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said that “with every passing hour, we know, and we know they know that the military capabilities of their evil regime are crumbling,” according to NBC News.

At the same time, U.S. intelligence assessments indicate that Iran’s governing structure remains intact, with no immediate signs of collapse in the clerical or military leadership, the report said.

The administration has also faced internal differences over strategy. Some officials have advocated for an exit strategy due to concerns about economic instability, while others have emphasized the opportunity to weaken Iran’s regional position, according to sources cited by NBC News.

Economic pressures have intensified as oil prices rise and markets respond to supply disruptions. While Trump has downplayed the impact, stating that higher oil prices can benefit U.S. revenues, officials cited by NBC News said the administration is encouraging Israel to consider limiting strikes on Iranian oil facilities to manage market effects.

Diplomatic efforts are also underway to increase pressure on Iran. According to Reuters, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio instructed diplomats to urge allied governments to designate Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and Lebanon-based Hezbollah as terrorist organizations.

The directive called for engagement at senior levels and emphasized coordination with Israeli counterparts. It stated that “joint pressure is more likely to compel behavior change by the regime than unilateral actions alone,” according to the report.

However, these efforts have encountered challenges, with several allies expressing reluctance to provide military support or participate in coalition operations. Trump has expressed dissatisfaction with the response from some partner countries, saying he was “greatly disappointed” by their lack of enthusiasm, according to Axios.

The administration has also sought to address concerns about escalation. Trump said during a press conference that Israel would not use nuclear weapons against Iran, stating, “Israel would never do that,” according to remarks reported by The Guardian.

The statement followed comments by adviser David Sacks, who had raised concerns about potential escalation in a podcast. Trump said Sacks had not shared those views directly with him.

Some voices within the administration have called for de-escalation. Sacks said in the podcast that “this is a good time to declare victory and get out,” according to NBC News, reflecting internal debate over the course of the conflict.

Iranian officials, however, have maintained that any resolution must address their security concerns. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Tehran had not requested a ceasefire and would continue its response, stating that “this war must end in a way that it will not be repeated,” according to remarks reported by Fars News agency and cited by NBC News.

Analysts cited by NBC News said Iran’s leadership is likely to prioritize regime survival. Siamak Namazi said the country’s leaders believe they can withstand sustained pressure and aim to remain in power after hostilities end.

“They are banking that their threshold for pain is far higher than their opponents’,” he said, adding that the regime’s objective is to ensure it remains standing when the conflict concludes.

Against this backdrop, Qalibaf’s remarks signal a conditional openness to ending the conflict, while reiterating Iran’s readiness to continue fighting if its conditions are not met.