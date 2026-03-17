Israeli Media Say Strike Hit Iran’s Ali Larijani, Iran Denies Reports

Israel reportedly conducted an overnight strike targeting Iran’s national security chief, Ali Larijani, with authorities confirming only that preventive measures were achieved.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Israeli media reported that Iran’s national security chief, Ali Larijani, was the target of an overnight strike on Tuesday. Public broadcaster Kan described the incident as an “assassination attempt,” while television station N12 said the outcome of the strike is “still being reviewed.” Iranian media, however, denied the reports, stating that Larijani is expected to deliver a statement shortly.

There has been no official confirmation from Israeli authorities regarding the operation. Israel’s military chief, Eyal Zamir, issued a statement noting that “significant preventive achievements were recorded overnight,” without providing further details on the target or impact of the strike.

The reported operation comes amid ongoing tensions in the region involving Israel, Iran, and broader geopolitical security concerns. Larijani, as Iran’s national security chief, holds a key position overseeing the country’s intelligence and security operations, making him a prominent figure in Tehran’s defense apparatus.

Israeli media coverage emphasized the strike’s strategic intent, but officials have not released casualty figures or confirmed whether the target was directly affected. The military statement from Zamir provided limited information, indicating only that preventive objectives had been met.

The strike follows a pattern of regional operations reported by Israeli outlets targeting high-ranking Iranian officials and military assets, though independent verification remains unavailable.

The situation remains fluid, and details regarding the outcome of the reported strike are still being assessed.