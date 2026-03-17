Missile Debris Kills One in Abu Dhabi as Iran Intensifies Gulf Attacks

Intercepted ballistic missile fragments strike a residential area amid escalating regional tensions

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — Falling debris from a missile interception killed one person on Tuesday in Abu Dhabi, authorities said, as Iran continues its attacks on Gulf states amid the ongoing regional war.

The incident occurred in the Bani Yas area after air defense systems intercepted a ballistic missile, according to a statement by the Abu Dhabi Media Office posted on X. Officials confirmed the fatality was caused by debris falling after the interception.

The development came a day after a Palestinian national was killed on the outskirts of the Emirati capital when a missile struck his vehicle, underscoring the growing risks to civilians despite ongoing interception efforts.

The latest death brings the total toll in the United Arab Emirates since the start of the conflict to eight, including six civilians and two military personnel killed in a helicopter accident.

Across the Gulf, Iranian strikes have increasingly targeted both strategic assets and civilian infrastructure. On the country’s eastern coast, the industrial oil zone in Fujairah was hit Tuesday morning, sparking a fire but causing no reported injuries. The site had also been struck a day earlier, forcing a halt to oil storage loading operations, according to sources cited by AFP.

Explosions were also reported in Doha, where an AFP journalist heard multiple blasts on Tuesday, a day after similar incidents shook the Qatari capital.

Qatar has faced repeated missile and drone attacks in recent days, though its defense ministry said its forces successfully intercepted incoming threats.

In Dubai, residents reported hearing at least three explosions following emergency alerts warning of “potential missile threats” and urging people to seek immediate shelter.

Iran has launched more than 1,900 missiles and drones at the UAE since the war began, more than against any other country in the conflict, according to available figures.

Tehran has said it is targeting U.S. assets in response to joint U.S.-Israeli strikes, but Gulf officials accuse it of also striking civilian infrastructure.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi claimed this week that U.S. bases in the region had been used to launch attacks on Iran and alleged that missiles were fired from the UAE toward Iran’s Kharg Island—an assertion Emirati authorities have denied.

Despite air defense systems intercepting the majority of incoming projectiles, the sustained attacks have disrupted daily life and travel across the UAE, particularly in Dubai, a key global financial hub.

Meanwhile, global oil markets reacted sharply to the escalating tensions. Prices surged more than five percent on Tuesday, with West Texas Intermediate rising to $98.32 a barrel and Brent Crude also climbing significantly before easing.

The Gulf region, a critical artery for global energy supplies, has borne the brunt of Iran’s retaliatory campaign following U.S.-Israeli strikes, raising fears of prolonged disruption to oil production and shipping routes.

Gulf Arab states are now urging the United States not to halt military operations against Iran until its capabilities are significantly degraded, according to Reuters, citing regional and Western diplomatic sources.

Officials warn that continued Iranian attacks on infrastructure and shipping lanes, particularly through the strategic Strait of Hormuz, pose an ongoing threat to global energy security.