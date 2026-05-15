Zelenskiy Warns Russia May Be Considering Attack From Belarus Toward Ukraine or NATO Territory

Ukrainian president says Kyiv is strengthening northern defenses amid concerns over growing Russia-Belarus military coordination

1 hour ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy warned Friday that Russia may be considering new military operations launched from Belarusian territory either against northern Ukraine or directly against a NATO member state.

In a statement published on Telegram after meetings with Ukrainian military and intelligence officials, Zelenskyy said Kyiv continues monitoring what he described as Russian efforts to draw Belarus deeper into the war.

“We continue to document Russia’s attempts to draw Belarus deeper into the war against Ukraine,” Zelenskyy said.

According to the Ukrainian president, intelligence information indicates ongoing contacts between Moscow and Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko regarding possible future military operations.

“Russia is considering plans for operations to the south and north of Belarusian territory, either against the Chernihiv-Kyiv direction in Ukraine or against one of the NATO countries directly from the territory of Belarus,” Zelenskyy stated.

He did not provide further operational details.

Belarus shares borders with:

- Ukraine

- Poland

- Lithuania

- Latvia

all of which are strategically important NATO frontline states in Eastern Europe.

There was no immediate official response from Moscow or Minsk regarding Zelenskyy’s claims.

Since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion in February 2022, Belarus has remained one of Moscow’s closest military and political allies.

Belarus previously allowed Russian forces to use its territory during the initial invasion of Ukraine, though Minsk has so far avoided directly deploying Belarusian troops into combat operations.

In recent years, Belarus has also agreed to host:

- Russian tactical nuclear weapons

- Hypersonic Oreshnik missile systems

- Expanded Russian military deployments

Zelenskyy said Ukraine has already instructed its defense forces to strengthen military preparedness in the northern Chernihiv and Kyiv regions amid concerns over possible escalation.

“Ukraine will undoubtedly defend itself and its people if Alexander Lukashenko makes the wrong call,” Zelenskyy warned.

The comments come amid growing concern in Eastern Europe over expanding military coordination between Russia and Belarus as the war enters its fifth year.

Western officials have repeatedly warned that deeper Russian military integration inside Belarus could increase security risks along NATO’s eastern flank, particularly for Poland and the Baltic states.