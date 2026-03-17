Iraq Condemns Attack on U.S. Embassy in Baghdad as 'Terrorist Act’

Iraq condemned the attack on the US embassy in Baghdad as a terrorist act. Iraqi PM Mohammed Shia al-Sudani ordered the arrest of perpetrators following drone and rocket strikes amid rising regional tensions.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - A sharp official response emerged from Baghdad on Tuesday as Iraqi authorities condemned a new attack targeting the US embassy, describing it as a dangerous escalation and a direct violation of the country’s sovereignty.

On Tuesday, Sabah al-Numan, spokesperson for the Commander-in-Chief of the Iraqi Armed Forces, announced in an official statement that the attack on the US embassy in Baghdad, carried out by outlawed groups, constitutes “a terrorist act and a dangerous violation.”

“Once again, outlawed groups have repeated their criminal attacks by targeting the US embassy compound in the capital, Baghdad, this evening,” he said.

The statement strongly condemned and rejected the attack, describing it as “a clear terrorist assault” on Iraq’s sovereignty and dignity.

Al-Numan warned that targeting diplomatic missions is a reckless act and a serious breach of international agreements and foreign relations, adding: “Such actions place Iraq in an embarrassing position before the international community and may push toward measures that threaten the interests of our nation and our people.”

Following the attack, Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani, in his capacity as Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, issued directives to security agencies and relevant authorities to intensify efforts to pursue those responsible and bring them before the judiciary.

The statement emphasized that there would be no leniency in tracking down perpetrators and ensuring they face appropriate legal consequences.

In closing, al-Numan stressed: “There will be no hesitation or retreat in confronting any party that seeks to undermine the security of the capital and other Iraqi cities, or that uses weapons outside the framework of the state.”

The statement follows a drone and rocket attack targeting both the US embassy and Baghdad International Airport earlier the same evening, marking a renewed escalation amid ongoing regional tensions.

According to security sources, the embassy attack caused a fire, after the compound was targeted by a drone and a Katyusha rocket. Air defense systems reportedly failed to intercept the drone.

While it remains unclear whether the drone struck inside or outside the embassy compound, sources confirmed that a fire broke out near the embassy along the Tigris River. Witnesses near the Green Zone reported explosions in the sky linked to the activation of the embassy’s defense systems.

Separately, security sources stated that air defense systems at Baghdad International Airport intercepted another drone targeting a logistical support facility in the airport.

The latest developments come on the eighteenth day of the ongoing Middle East conflict, which began on Feb. 28, 2026, and has increasingly drawn Iraq into its dynamics. Armed groups affiliated with the “Islamic Resistance in Iraq” have been carrying out near-daily drone and rocket attacks against US bases in the region.

The Tuesday night attacks follow similar incidents on Monday, when the US embassy was targeted twice—once with four rockets and again with a combined drone and rocket strike. A separate drone also crashed onto the roof of a hotel housing diplomats, though no casualties were reported.

The continued attacks underscore the growing security challenges facing Iraq as tensions across the region persist.