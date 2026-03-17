Iran's Parliament Speaker Vows Retaliation Over Killing of Ali Larijani

Iran’s Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf vowed to avenge Ali Larijani’s killing, echoing President Pezeshkian’s earlier warning of “harsh revenge.”

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ERBIL (Kuristan24) - Iran’s Parliament Speaker on Wednesday vowed retaliation over the killing of senior official Ali Larijani, reinforcing an increasingly forceful response from Tehran’s leadership.

On Wednesday, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, Speaker of Iran’s Parliament, issued an official statement expressing condolences over the killing of Ali Larijani and several of his associates, while emphasizing the continuation of their path.

Ghalibaf said he mourned “the killing of the strong politician of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Ali Larijani, his son Dr. Morteza Larijani, and Dr. Alireza Bayati, assistant for internal security at the Secretariat of the Supreme National Security Council, along with a number of their guards.”

The Iranian parliament speaker directed his condolences to the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution and the Larijani family.

In the concluding part of his message, Ghalibaf stressed retaliation, declaring: “We pledge to avenge the killing of Larijani and all his companions.”

Ghalibaf’s remarks come shortly after Iran’s president issued a similarly strong warning following Larijani’s death, underscoring a growing escalation in official rhetoric.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian had earlier vowed “harsh revenge,” describing Larijani’s killing as a profound loss and warning that those responsible would face severe consequences.

Iran’s Supreme National Security Council has officially confirmed the killing of Larijani, marking a significant development amid ongoing regional tensions.

Iranian media reported that Larijani, who served as Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council, was killed after being targeted in what was described as a joint attack by the United States and Israel.

According to Iranian reports, Larijani was killed alongside his son, Morteza, as well as Alireza Bayati and several guards.

Funeral ceremonies are scheduled to take place on Wednesday at 1:30 p.m. in Tehran for Larijani and Gholam Reza Soleimani, head of the Basij organization, along with other soldiers who were killed.

The succession of statements from senior Iranian officials highlights a sharpening tone in Tehran following the killing, with repeated vows of retaliation signaling potential further developments.