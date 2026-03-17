Iranian Missiles Strike Multiple Areas in Israel, Killing Two and Injuring Dozens

Iranian missiles struck multiple areas in Israel, including Tel Aviv, killing two and injuring dozens, while air defenses responded amid heightened military readiness.

15 minutes ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - A wave of Iranian missile strikes hit Israel on Wednesday, targeting multiple areas including Tel Aviv, where explosions echoed across the sky and air defense systems were activated in an attempt to intercept incoming threats.

According to Israel’s Channel 14, the attack involved missiles described as “explosive and fragmentation-type,” resulting in the deaths of two Israelis and injuries to dozens more. The strikes triggered warning sirens across Jerusalem and surrounding areas, as well as in northern, central, and southern parts of the country.

Field reports indicated that powerful explosions were heard over the skies of Jerusalem, attributed to interception attempts by Israeli air defense systems. At the same time, the Israeli army was reported to be at the highest level of readiness.

Israel’s broadcasting authority stated that a train station in central Tel Aviv sustained significant damage due to the attack, where the two fatalities were confirmed. Israeli media also reported injuries across eight separate locations within the “Greater Tel Aviv” area.

Missile impacts and debris falling in central areas caused extensive material damage and ignited fires in several locations. Emergency and firefighting teams were rapidly deployed and heavily spread across affected areas.

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced the launch of what it described as a retaliatory operation following the killing of Dr. Ali Larijani, Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council.

In an official statement, the IRGC emphasized its commitment to avenging Larijani’s death, stating that his blood “will not be forgotten.” The statement described Larijani as a “prominent figure, intellectual, and influential politician,” raised within the School of Revolution and the Guardianship of the Islamic Jurist, and stressed the continuation of his path.

The escalation marks a significant intensification, with direct strikes and declared retaliation shaping a rapidly evolving confrontation.